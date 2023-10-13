AWS unites with Immutable to integrate game studios into Web3

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled an exciting partnership with Immutable, a leading Web3 gaming company, marking its entrance into the Web3 landscape. This collaboration promises to bridge the worlds of traditional web services and transformative blockchain technology, with a strong emphasis on streamlining the integration of game studios into Web3, ultimately enhancing the concept of digital ownership for in-game assets among millions of gamers across the globe.

Leveraging AWS's established reputation for agility, reliability, and scalability, this collaboration is set to expedite the introduction of innovative features. The primary focus will be on major gaming studios such as Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games, Riot Games, and Epic Games, the latter of which relies heavily on AWS for its Fortnite operations.

Immutable and AWS are embarking on a series of infrastructure and go-to-market initiatives aimed at reinforcing the integration of game studios into the Web3 ecosystem. Web3 gaming, which employs blockchain technology to facilitate ownership and trading of in-game digital assets, is a rapidly growing sector. The industry anticipates onboarding up to 100 million gamers globally within the next two years.

To fully unlock the potential of this thriving market, Immutable has joined AWS's ISV Accelerate Program, gaining access to expert resources from AWS. This partnership is expected to boost customer engagement and establish agreements with major game studios worldwide. In addition, Web3 gaming projects developed on Immutable's platform can tap into the AWS Activate program, offering startups AWS credits, technical support, training, and more.

Jason Suen, Immutable's Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the significance of these collaborations: "By joining AWS ISV Accelerate and AWS Activate programs, we're able to provide our vast network of game developers with a turnkey solution for quickly building and scaling Web3 games...This is a pivotal moment that will shape the future of game development."

John Kearney, Head of Startups at Amazon Web Services (Australia and New Zealand), underlined the rapid growth of Web3 gaming and the importance of equipping developers with the necessary tools to thrive in this burgeoning sector.

Immutable's utilization of AWS's serverless technology has boosted scalability and reliability, enhancing the overall customer experience. The partnership ensures efficient, low-latency, and cost-effective handling of high transaction volumes.

Looking ahead, Immutable plans to continue investing in its AWS-based infrastructure to support future services, including the Immutable zkEVM, a low-cost, scalable, and secure blockchain tailored for games and compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine ecosystem. With developer support and a thriving pipeline of new game studios, Immutable is poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape. The company boasts a robust ecosystem with over 150 Web3 gaming partners, including premium titles like Illuvium, Gods Unchained, and Guild of Guardians.