Gigabyte G27U dual-mode 4K gaming monitor lands ANZ

Gigabyte has launched its G27U dual-mode gaming monitor in Australia and New Zealand. The 27-inch 4K display can switch between two resolution and refresh-rate settings.

The monitor offers 3840 x 2160 at 160Hz or 1920 x 1080 at 320Hz. Gigabyte is targeting users who move between visually rich games and competitive play that prioritises higher frame rates.

Dual-mode switch

The key feature is Gigabyte's Tactical Dual-Mode system, which changes display settings via a physical control called Tactical Switch 2.0. A single press switches the monitor from a full 27-inch view to a 24-inch view.

The switch also enables different aspect ratios, including 4:3 and 5:4. Gigabyte says these modes pair with a higher refresh rate for precision-focused gaming.

The approach reflects a broader trend in gaming displays, where vendors offer multiple operating modes rather than a single fixed specification. It also addresses the trade-off between 4K image detail and the high refresh rates competitive players often prefer.

Panel and colour

The G27U uses an SS IPS panel and targets wide colour coverage for games and media. Gigabyte lists 95% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and 122% sRGB colour saturation.

For motion performance, it is rated at a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. It also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, with typical brightness listed at 350 cd/m2 and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

The spec sheet lists 1.07 billion display colours, consistent with 10-bit processing in many modern monitors. Refresh rate is rated at 160Hz in UHD and 320Hz in FHD.

Gaming features

The G27U includes several processing features aimed at competitive play. Smart OD adjusts overdrive in line with the refresh rate, which Gigabyte says reduces motion blur and ghosting.

It also includes Black Equalizer 2.0 and Night Vision to lift shadow detail-tools that have become common on gaming monitors designed to improve visibility in darker scenes.

Nvidia variable refresh rate support is listed as "Full G-SYNC Compatible". Gigabyte also references interoperability with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and DLSS 4 as part of its messaging around smooth gameplay.

Design and ergonomics

The G27U uses a fanless four-sided thermal solution, which Gigabyte positions as a stability measure for longer sessions.

The stand features an ultra-slim 2mm metal base. Adjustments include pivot from 0° to +90° clockwise and 130mm of height adjustment.

The design focus mirrors wider changes in the monitor market, with more emphasis on desk footprint and adjustability alongside image performance. These features can matter for mixed-use setups that shift between gaming, work, and streaming.

Ports and buying

Connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 connection with Display Stream Compression support. It also includes a USB 2.0 downstream port listed for firmware updates only, plus an earphone jack.

In Australia, Gigabyte lists Computer Alliance, Mwave, PLE Computers, and Scorptec Computers as retail channels for the G27U.

Gigabyte says the G27U combines multiple operating modes with a 4K panel and a high refresh rate. "With just one press of the Tactical Switch 2.0 physical button, users can instantly switch from a full 27-inch view to a focused 24-inch display, to 4:3 or 5:4 ratios with doubled refresh rate for precision gaming," the company said.