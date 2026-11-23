LG Electronics has announced a reorganisation for 2027 and a series of executive appointments, covering its business structure and overseas reporting lines.

The new structure is intended to support businesses including robotics, AI data centre cooling, mobility and smart factories, while reducing decision-making layers across global operations.

Under the overhaul, LG will retain its four business companies: Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution. Each will continue to operate under its existing leadership structure.

New units

Within the Eco Solution business, LG is creating a new Applied Business organisation focused on AI data centre cooling. The unit will be led by Lee Jae-hyun, currently Head of the Global Operation Centre, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President.

LG is also setting up a production subsidiary in Virginia and expanding its production organisation to increase chiller output and respond more quickly to orders.

In its vehicle business, LG is establishing an HPC/ADAS Development Division within the Vehicle Solution company. The division will bring together work in high-performance computing and advanced driver assistance systems. It will be led by Vice President Jun Hong-gul, currently Head of the Head Unit Development Division at the Vehicle Solution company.

LG is also reshaping its smart factory operation. The Smart Factory Solution Centre within the Production Engineering Research Institute will become the Smart Factory Business Centre, with a dedicated sales and marketing division added.

The move builds on the Robotics Business Centre, which LG placed under the Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. It has linked these activities to what it describes as its physical AI strategy.

Reporting lines

A significant part of the reorganisation concerns LG's overseas management structure. Region representatives for North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia will now report directly to Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-cheol.

They were previously part of the Overseas Sales and Marketing Company. That unit will become the Overseas Sales and Marketing Office and focus on execution across overseas regions and subsidiaries.

The office will be led by Executive Vice President Lee Choong-hwoan, currently Head of the Display Business at the Media Entertainment Solution company.

LG is also creating a Global Partnership Centre reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. It will be led by Executive Vice President Chung Sue-hyun, currently Head of LG Science Park, and focus on collaboration with global technology companies and other partners, as well as identifying opportunities across the wider group.

Elsewhere, LG is combining its CX Centre and Corporate Design Centre into a single CX/Design Centre. Executive Vice President Lee Chul-bae, currently Head of the CX Centre, will lead the merged operation.

A new Communication Centre will also be formed under Executive Vice President Park Jun-sung, currently Head of the ESG Team at LG Corp., with responsibility for stakeholder communication.

Leadership changes

LG is promoting 44 executives in total, including two presidents, three executive vice presidents, 10 senior vice presidents and 29 vice presidents.

Baek Seung-tae, Head of the Home Appliance Solution company, has been promoted to President. He has led the business since late 2025 and previously headed the Living Solution and Kitchen Solution businesses after joining LG in 1990.

Lee Sang-woo, Head of Corporate Strategy at LG Corp., has also been promoted to President and appointed Head of the Media Entertainment Solution company. He will also lead the Display Business.

Lee joined LG in 1996 and has held roles in business development, strategy and operations across the television business, including Head of the TV Business Operation Centre. At LG Corp., he has overseen medium- to long-term strategy and portfolio management.

Other promotions to Executive Vice President include Park Ji-hwan, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer, and Lee Jin-hyo, Head of the Legal Group and Compliance Bureau. Song Shi-yong, Head of the Robotics Business Centre, has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

The organisational changes take effect on 1 December 2026, while the executive promotions take effect on 1 January 2027.