LG Electronics has appointed Jeff Roh President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Dan Lim, who will lead the company's Japan business.

Roh will take up the role in December and oversee LG's consumer electronics, home appliances and business-to-business operations across both markets. He joins from his role as Vice President of LG's TV Asia Sales and Marketing Division and previously worked in Australia as Product Director for the Media Entertainment Solutions category.

Lim will move to Japan before the end of the year after seven years leading LG in Australia and New Zealand. During that time, the local business recorded double-digit revenue growth, and Australia became one of LG's top 10 markets globally.

The leadership change follows a period of expansion in Australia and New Zealand, with LG broadening its product range and commercial operations. New categories introduced during Lim's tenure included built-in cooking appliances, Micro RGB televisions and commercial laundry products, alongside additions to existing media entertainment and home product lines.

LG also expanded its B2B operations across the two countries through products and services including LG Business Cloud, on-premises systems, signage care services, medical displays, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning operations. It also pointed to home energy management systems offered through a partnership with Greater Homes.

Regional experience

Roh brings experience in both regional sales and the local market. In his most recent role, he led television sales and marketing across Asia, while his earlier posting in Australia gave him direct experience in one of the markets he will now oversee.

His appointment gives LG a successor with existing ties to the business as consumer electronics companies balance retail demand with growing investment in commercial operations. In Australia and New Zealand, that mix now spans household appliances and televisions as well as signage, medical displays and other business-facing products.

Lim's tenure also included several community initiatives. LG supported communities during the COVID-19 pandemic through its Local Legends program from 2020 to 2021, and later partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities from 2022 to 2023.

The company also became the inaugural presenting partner of the Hatch: Taronga Accelerator Program, delivered by Taronga Conservation Society Australia. LG supported the program's 2025 and 2026 cohorts of conservation start-ups.

Business shift

The leadership change also highlights the importance of the Australia and New Zealand operation within LG's wider regional structure. During Lim's tenure, Australia became one of LG's top 10 markets worldwide, underscoring the scale the business has reached in the region.

Globally, LG employs more than 75,000 people and operates in almost every country. Its four business divisions - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - generated combined revenue of more than KRW 89 trillion in 2025.

That global footprint has supported a broader push beyond traditional consumer devices into commercial and industrial segments. In Australia and New Zealand, the strategy has been reflected in expanded signage, healthcare display and HVAC offerings, alongside added home energy-related products and services.

For Roh, the role marks a return to a market he has worked in before and puts him in charge of a business that has recently pursued growth across both consumer and corporate sales channels.

"Leading LG in Australia and New Zealand has been a privilege. I'm proud of what this team has achieved with our retail and business partners, and of the work we've done alongside our communities. I know the business is in excellent hands with Jeff," said Dan Lim, Managing Director, LG Electronics Australia and New Zealand.