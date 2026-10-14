LG and Apple launch seven new smart home accessories

LG Electronics and Apple have launched seven smart home accessories for the Apple Home Collection, marking a broader collaboration in connected home devices.

The lineup includes indoor and outdoor cameras, a wired video doorbell, a smart lock, a smart thermostat and a temperature sensor. The companies said the products were developed jointly from the early planning stage and are designed to work with Apple Home as well as LG ThinQ.

The announcement expands the relationship beyond basic software compatibility. The companies said the work covered hardware, software and user experience design, with the aim of making setup and control more consistent across the range.

The products can be managed through Apple's Home app and Siri. One example the companies gave was a "Good Morning" scene that adjusts the thermostat and tilts an indoor camera down at the same time.

Product range

The devices span home monitoring, entry access and climate control. The camera segment includes an indoor plug-in camera, an outdoor plug-in camera and a floodlight camera, while the entry products include the wired video doorbell and a smart deadbolt lock.

The cameras offer up to 2.5K video resolution, colour night vision in low light and wide-angle coverage. The companies said the devices can recognise people, pets, vehicles and motion to send more targeted alerts.

The indoor camera has a 160-degree field of view and a tilt mechanism intended to give users visible control over monitoring inside the home. The outdoor model is aimed at round-the-clock exterior monitoring, while the floodlight version adds dual adaptive lights that switch on when activity is detected.

The video doorbell uses a dual-camera design with one 2.5K front camera and one Full HD bottom camera. The companies said this setup is intended to provide separate views of visitors, packages and the immediate area around a doorway.

The smart lock supports several entry methods, including home key on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, NFC tap, a PIN code and a physical key. The companies also said the lock uses Ultra-Wideband technology to recognise an authorised user's location and movement for hands-free unlocking.

For climate control, the smart thermostat can work with Apple's Adaptive Temperature functions and can also connect with optional temperature sensors placed in other rooms. The companies said that arrangement allows the system to monitor temperature and humidity across multiple spaces.

Privacy focus

Privacy and security are central to the product positioning. The companies said each accessory is encrypted end-to-end in Apple Home and that camera footage and personal data stored in the Home app are not accessible to either company.

That emphasis reflects a wider pattern in the smart home market, where camera, lock and doorbell makers face pressure to reassure users about how sensitive data gathered inside and around homes is handled. Connected home products have expanded quickly, but concerns over surveillance, cloud storage and third-party access remain a barrier for some buyers.

Kihyun Jung, Head of the Platform Business Centre at the LG Home Appliance Solution Company, said the joint work was intended to deliver a more unified home setup. "Creating a truly connected home requires products that work seamlessly together," Jung said. "By bringing LG's expertise in home appliances and the home environment together with Apple Home, we are creating intuitive, integrated experiences that fit naturally into customers' daily lives."

Matthew Costello, Apple's Vice President of Hardware Engineering, linked the launch to Apple's longstanding approach to product integration and privacy. "Apple has always focused on making products and experiences that are seamless and intuitive, and protect our users' privacy - and that matters more than ever in the home," Costello said. "Combining our hardware and software expertise with LG's deep understanding of the home and connected living lets us build smart home experiences that are simpler to set up, easier to control, and work effortlessly."

Initial availability is set for the United States and Canada across the full lineup, while the United Kingdom will receive the indoor and outdoor cameras and the video doorbell. Product availability and specifications for Australia and New Zealand have not yet been confirmed.