LG unveils AI home ecosystem for European households

LG Electronics showcased an expanded AI Home ecosystem at IFA 2026 in Berlin, with a display centred on products and services tailored to European households.

At its stand, LG showed how it aims to link appliances, home management tools and entertainment products across domestic and commercial settings through connected home technology. The presentation included built-in-style kitchen and laundry products, energy-saving appliances, televisions and premium branded devices.

AI home

At the centre of the exhibition is ThinQ ON, LG's AI home hub, alongside the ThinQ platform. Together, they are designed to connect appliances, spaces and services within one system and respond to household conditions, user preferences and daily routines.

LG also introduced ThinQ Claw, a text-based AI agent integrated with ThinQ ON. The system uses natural-language interaction and contextual understanding to recommend actions in the home.

Beyond private homes, LG extended the concept to workplaces and other managed buildings through ThinQ Pro, a business-to-business management system for appliances and heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment. It also demonstrated a Home Energy Management System based on Homey, the smart home platform developed by Athom, which LG acquired in 2024.

The energy management software is intended to coordinate the generation, storage and consumption of electricity in the home. That places LG's latest display within a broader industry push for smart home systems to manage not only convenience functions but also household energy use.

European focus

A separate part of the stand focused on Fit & Max, a design approach aimed at European homes where floor space can be limited. First used on selected refrigerators, the concept now extends to washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.

The products are designed to fit built-in-style layouts while preserving internal capacity. In dishwashers, LG showed models it said can complete a full wash and dry cycle in one hour, though operating times can vary depending on conditions and settings.

The emphasis on integrated appliances reflects the importance of compact design and kitchen uniformity in many European markets. It also underlines how manufacturers are trying to distinguish premium products through fit, finish and layout rather than hardware specifications alone.

Energy push

LG also used the event to highlight efficient appliance models based on its heat pump and compressor technologies, including washing machines, refrigerators, dryers and dishwashers.

One washing machine on show uses up to 70 per cent less energy than the minimum requirement for an A rating under current European energy efficiency standards, according to LG. The company said it is widening access to these energy-saving technologies by extending them beyond top-end products into a broader range.

That matters in Europe, where energy prices and regulation have pushed efficiency higher up the list of buying criteria for consumers and retailers. Appliance makers are increasingly balancing connected features with straightforward claims about electricity use, running costs and space efficiency.

Displays and premium range

In entertainment, LG presented a media gallery built around its OLED and other display products. The exhibit featured the Wallpaper OLED TV With True Wireless, known as the LG OLED W6, alongside a range of televisions showing synchronised visual content.

The display line-up also included 2026 OLED evo AI and Micro RGB evo AI models using the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3. LG said the products are intended to improve brightness and colour performance.

It also introduced what it described as the world's first UltraGear monitor to support both full high-definition resolution and a 1,000Hz refresh rate. The entertainment section also included demonstrations of the StanbyME 2 Max and the Sound Suite home audio system.

LG reserved another area for its SIGNATURE range, its premium lifestyle brand. Among the products shown were a refrigerator with AI voice recognition for food storage modes and a 30-inch wall oven with an internal AI camera and a feature called AI Gourmet to recognise dishes and suggest cooking modes.

European retailers and commercial buyers were also part of the effort, with private consultation space on site for business meetings. That suggests LG is using the event not only as a consumer showcase but also as a sales and channel exercise in a region where demand for premium appliances remains strategically important.

"At IFA 2026, we are showcasing how our expanded AI Home ecosystem can seamlessly connect AI appliances, home hubs and intelligent services to provide exceptionally convenient and personalised customer experiences," said Baek Seung-tae, President of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

"With differentiated products and solutions tailored to European lifestyles and living environments, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the European premium home appliance market," said Baek.