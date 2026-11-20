Dreame has launched the S9 Pro and S9 electric shavers in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its personal care range in both markets.

The two models sit at different price points, with the S9 Pro priced at AUD $699 and the S9 at AUD $499. Both are designed for daily grooming and include features intended to adjust to beard density and shaving pressure.

The S9 Pro is the higher-specification model in the line-up. It includes a 4-in-1 care station that cleans, dries, charges and stores the shaver after use.

The care station uses separate clean and dirty water tanks and automatically mixes water with cleaning solution. Dreame said the feature is intended to reduce maintenance after shaving.

Both shavers have a head that rotates 120 degrees and can switch between floating and locked modes. Each also uses a curved foil and honeycomb mesh with a zirconia ceramic blade, according to Dreame.

The shavers use an intelligent brushless motor that responds to beard density, checking hair density 140 times per second, the company said. Light and vibration alerts are also built in to indicate shaving pressure during use.

The S9 Pro and S9 each offer three shaving modes, a full-colour display and up to 90 minutes of runtime. The S9 Pro supports USB-C and contact charging, while the S9 comes with a charging base and an IPX7-rated washable body.

Movember timing

The launch comes as Movember draws attention to men's health and wellbeing, a period when grooming brands often link personal care products with broader self-care routines. Dreame said the release is aimed at consumers maintaining facial hair or opting for a clean shave.

Personal care is a newer extension of the company's broader consumer technology business, which has been more closely associated with smart home appliances and floor care products. The move into shavers signals an effort to broaden its presence beyond home cleaning devices.

Patrick Wang, Business Director, Dreame Technology ANZ, outlined the company's view of the market in a statement accompanying the launch.

“Men's grooming is increasingly about more than appearance. It's about confidence, comfort and finding products that make everyday routines easier,” said Patrick Wang, Business Director, Dreame Technology ANZ.

“With the S9 Pro and S9, we're bringing Dreame's intelligent engineering into personal care, combining precision shaving technology with intuitive features that adapt to individual needs. From the S9 Pro's automatic cleaning and care station to the S9's adaptive shaving performance, both products reflect our commitment to making everyday experiences simpler and smarter,” Wang said.

Product details

At the premium end of the range, the automatic care system is the main point of distinction. Dreame said the S9 Pro also includes a microbead-coated foil designed to reduce friction on the skin, along with pressure guidance delivered through light and vibration cues.

The standard S9 shares many of the same core shaving features but omits the automated care station. Instead, it is positioned as a lower-cost option for consumers who want the adaptive motor, pressure alerts and multi-mode shaving functions without the additional cleaning hardware.

Both devices are available through Harvey Norman and Dreame's Australian online store. Dreame was founded in 2017 and has expanded across smart home appliances and personal care, with more than 2,000 global patent applications and more than 800 granted patents, according to the company.