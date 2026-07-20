Dreame wet & dry vacuum patents pass 2,000 worldwide

Dreame's wet and dry vacuum business has surpassed 2,000 patent applications worldwide, with more than 800 granted.

The milestone adds to the consumer appliance maker's broader expansion in the category. Cumulative global shipments of its wet and dry vacuum products have exceeded 10 million units, and the range is sold in more than 120 countries and regions.

Dreame has been building its position in floor-cleaning products since releasing its first wet and dry vacuum in 2021. Research and development staff account for more than 70% of the team dedicated to the product line, while research and development spending is about 7% of sales revenue.

The patent count reflects a sustained effort to develop in-house technology in a market where product design, cleaning reach and maintenance features are key selling points. Dreame linked the total to a series of cleaning systems and form factors introduced in recent years.

Product focus

The company highlighted a lie-flat cleaning design intended to preserve cleaning performance, a slim body profile, a robotic arm feature for hard-to-reach areas and a tangle-free system certified by TÜV. It also pointed to its EdgeHunter Mopping System for edges and corners and a dual-heat floor wash system designed for grease and heavier stains.

Those features show how manufacturers are trying to differentiate products through practical improvements rather than suction power alone. Wet and dry vacuums have become a more competitive segment of the home appliance market as brands seek to address cleaning across kitchens, hard floors and narrow spaces with single devices.

Dreame did not disclose where the patent applications were filed or how the granted patents were distributed by market. It presented the figures as part of a broader push to demonstrate progress in original technology development and the category's commercial reach.

The wet and dry vacuum business sits within a larger operation spanning smart home appliances, personal care products, outdoor devices, smartphones and smart vehicles. Founded in 2017, Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions, has more than 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households.

Across the wider business, Dreame had filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and held more than 3,000 granted patents by the end of 2025. The wet and dry vacuum figures therefore represent a notable share of its broader intellectual property portfolio.

Patent totals do not by themselves indicate commercial success, but they can show how aggressively a company is protecting product designs and technical methods. In consumer appliances, such figures are often used to signal the depth of engineering work behind product updates and to support expansion into new markets.

As of May 2026, cumulative global shipments of Dreame's wet and dry vacuums had surpassed 10 million units, underscoring the scale the division has reached within five years of its first product launch.