Ezviz launches triple-lens security camera in Australia

EZVIZ has launched the HB90f Triple 3K Kit outdoor security camera in Australia, adding a new flagship model to its local line-up.

Aimed at larger homes and properties, the camera combines three rotating 3K lenses with an included 8W solar panel. It is now available nationally through Harvey Norman for a recommended retail price of AUD $669.95.

The HB90f uses a triple-lens design to widen the field of view while allowing closer inspection of activity at a distance. It offers 360° coverage and up to 12x mixed zoom, with the upper and lower lens units able to rotate independently.

Users can direct the lenses at the same area for different views or point them at separate zones such as a driveway, garden or side yard. An Auto Patrol Mode can also cycle through selected positions at set intervals.

Local storage

A key part of the pitch is that several core functions do not require a subscription. The HB90f includes a 32GB microSD card for local storage, while AI-based features such as human and vehicle detection and familiar face recognition run on local chips rather than through a paid service.

EZVIZ is positioning that approach against a broader consumer market where cloud storage and additional functions often sit behind recurring charges. For Australian buyers, its outdoor battery camera range has been tailored around local, subscription-free storage.

Additional features include smart colour night vision, built-in spotlights, a siren, red-and-blue warning lights and two-way talk. The weatherproof device also supports cloud storage as an option.

Battery and solar

The HB90f uses what EZVIZ calls Always-On Video Mode 2.0, which records in low-frame-rate time-lapse during quieter periods and switches to full-frame-rate recording when activity is detected. Power comes from a 10,400mAh rechargeable battery supported by the bundled solar panel, although charging performance depends on sunlight and installation conditions.

EZVIZ says the third lens is designed to improve long-distance visibility across broad outdoor areas, including larger residential blocks and farmland. The camera can also track activity after a person is detected by the upper wide-angle lens, while a Tap-to-Zoom function lets users select an area in the wider view for a closer look.

The product enters a market where security camera makers are increasingly trying to balance broader coverage, sharper image quality and automation with concerns about ongoing ownership costs. Brands are also adding more on-device processing as consumers scrutinise where footage is stored and how much functionality remains available without a monthly plan.

EZVIZ says the HB90f has been recognised as a 2026 IFA Innovation Award Honoree. It cited that recognition alongside the launch as it expands its Australian offering after adding what it described earlier this year as its biggest local range to date.

Jock Jones, Country Manager for EZVIZ Australia and New Zealand, said the product was designed for properties that need broader outdoor monitoring from a single unit.

"The level of detail available as a result of the three lenses working together is astonishing, and perfect for large Australian properties and outdoor spaces with multiple areas to monitor. From the driveway to the garden, it helps homeowners see more of their property and follow activity with less manual checking," said Jock Jones, Country Manager for EZVIZ Australia and New Zealand.

Jones said the company also wanted to avoid tying owners to continuing fees.

"Aussies demand great security, with easy to use technology, which does not lock them into ongoing subscription fees and monthly bills. With the HB90f we are able to deliver just that, a simple to use yet technology-packed smart security camera, which can cover wider or multiple areas in a single device," said Jones.