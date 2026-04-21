Dreame launches H16 Pro Steam in Australia and New Zealand

Dreame has launched the H16 Pro Steam wet and dry vacuum in Australia and New Zealand, positioning it as its most advanced model in the category.

The device will be sold through Harvey Norman and Dreame's website for AUD $1,499 in Australia and NZD $1,699 in New Zealand. It combines vacuuming, mopping and steam cleaning in one system for households dealing with spills, grease and pet mess.

Product features

A central part of the H16 Pro Steam is Dreame's dual-arm robotic cleaning system, designed to scrub floors and reach edges and corners more effectively. It includes functions for stain removal, edge cleaning and surface adjustment, aimed at tackling dirt in harder-to-reach areas.

The cleaning system uses both steam and heated water. Dreame says the unit applies steam at up to 200C for grease and sticky residue, while a separate hot water mopping function operates at 90C to lift grime from floors. It also includes high-temperature brush washing and drying to clean the brush after use.

Dreame says the H16 Pro Steam delivers up to 99.9999% sterilisation for floors and the brush. The company presents this as part of a broader push towards products that combine routine household cleaning with stronger hygiene claims, particularly for homes with children and pets.

Household focus

The launch targets modern urban households, especially families, pet owners and people who cook frequently at home. These groups have become a key battleground for appliance makers, with brands competing on ease of use, cleaning performance and maintenance rather than basic suction alone.

Other listed features include 28kPa suction, a dual-power assist system intended to make the machine easier to move, and a lie-flat design for cleaning under low furniture. The vacuum also has an LED-lit brush head, a lighting display for visibility, and a drying system that can dry the brush in as little as five minutes.

Founded in 2017, Dreame focuses on consumer home cleaning products. Its expansion in Australia and New Zealand reflects the continued importance of the premium home appliance segment, where manufacturers are trying to persuade consumers to spend more on multi-function devices that promise to reduce cleaning time and upkeep.

Company view

In comments accompanying the launch, Dreame linked the product to everyday cleaning needs in the home.

"At Dreame, innovation starts with understanding the real cleaning challenges people face at home," said Ashinal Khosla, Sales Director, Dreame. "With the H16 Pro Steam, we've combined intelligent robotics with high-temperature steam technology to create a powerful yet intuitive solution that tackles tough stains while delivering exceptional hygiene for Australia and New Zealand households."