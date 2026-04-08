Ring launches five new video doorbells in New Zealand

Ring has launched five new video doorbells in New Zealand, including its first battery-powered 2K and 4K models.

The expanded range includes one battery-powered 4K doorbell, one wired 4K doorbell, and three 2K devices across battery and wired formats. Prices start at $109 for the Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and go up to $819 for the Wired Video Doorbell Elite (2nd Gen).

The top battery model is the Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), priced at $429. It is the first battery-powered doorbell in the Ring line-up to offer 4K video, along with up to 10x Enhanced Zoom.

A second 4K model, the Wired Video Doorbell Elite (2nd Gen), is designed for Power over Ethernet installations. It includes 4K resolution, 10x Enhanced Zoom, colour video in low light, motion detection, and remote access control.

New range

Three 2K products sit below those devices. The Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen), priced at $269, includes a Quick Release Battery Pack, while the Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), at $169, offers up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a rechargeable design.

The lowest-priced model is the Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) at $109. It is designed for homes with existing doorbell wiring and includes 2K video.

The new products expand Ring's portfolio in a market where smart home security devices have become more common in both owner-occupied and rental properties. Ring, which is owned by Amazon, competes with other connected doorbell and camera brands on image quality, installation options, and paid software features.

Mark Fletcher, APAC Managing Director at Ring, said the launch was intended to broaden customer choice across installation types and price points.

"This launch marks an important step forward for Ring in New Zealand, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and customer choice. With a versatile lineup spanning 4K video and both battery and wired doorbells, we're enabling customers to tailor their setup to suit their home and lifestyle. It underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable technology that enhances how people stay connected to their homes," Fletcher said.

Subscription layer

Each device comes with a free trial of Ring Protect Pro, the subscription service that adds video recording and features including Video Descriptions, which summarise motion activity in plain language, keyword-based Video Search, longer video history, and Extended Live View.

Those software features reflect a broader shift in the smart home market, where hardware sales are increasingly tied to recurring subscription revenue. Doorbell makers have added services such as cloud storage, searchable video archives, and AI-based event summaries to differentiate products after the initial device sale.

Customers using a Protect plan can keep up to 180 days of video history and search recorded footage using terms such as person, package, or car.

The New Zealand launch also highlights how higher-resolution video is moving beyond fixed wired installations into battery-powered products. That shift could appeal to households seeking simpler installation without rewiring, although battery life and charging frequency remain practical considerations when using higher-resolution settings.

A redesigned internal architecture in the Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) is intended to support faster charging and high-resolution video while maintaining wire-free installation.

Pre-orders for the full line-up are now open in New Zealand. The five models are priced at $429 for the Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen), $269 for the Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen), $169 for the Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), $109 for the Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen), and $819 for the Wired Video Doorbell Elite (2nd Gen).