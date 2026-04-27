Bissell launches PowerClean DualBrush vacuum in Oceania

BISSELL has launched the PowerClean DualBrush stick vacuum in Australia and New Zealand, expanding its PowerClean range.

The new model introduces what BISSELL calls DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls in one machine. According to the company, one brush roll loosens and lifts embedded dirt, while the other stays close to the floor to collect remaining debris.

BISSELL is targeting households dealing with daily dust, larger debris and pet hair. The product also carries the group's Pet Proven seal, used on products that meet its standards for handling pet hair and dander.

The launch adds to a stick vacuum line-up that already includes the PowerClean FurFinder and FurGuard. BISSELL describes the new product as the most advanced stick vacuum in that range.

Listed features include a 3-in-1 format that converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld or high-reach cleaner, self-standing storage, and a brush roll designed to reduce hair wrap. The model also includes a HEPA sealed allergen system intended to capture 99.97% of dust and dander.

BISSELL says the machine delivers up to 75% more suction through an AutoAdapt system that adjusts suction based on floor type and debris. It also offers up to 100 minutes of runtime with dual removable batteries.

Other accessories include a FurFinder upholstery tool, which BISSELL says removes up to 95% of embedded pet hair twice as fast, and headlights designed to reveal hidden dust and debris on floors and in tighter spaces.

Regional focus

The product is being sold across Australia and New Zealand, with recommended pricing of AUD $599 and NZD $699. It is available through BISSELL's retail channels and electrical retailers in both markets.

The launch comes as the family-owned cleaning brand approaches its 150-year milestone. BISSELL says the anniversary reflects a long history in home cleaning products, with a particular focus on pet-related cleaning tools.

Chris Egan, Managing Director of BISSELL Oceania, said the new vacuum was developed for everyday household cleaning. "The PowerClean DualBrush is designed for real homes and real mess.

"Delivering convenience and performance, we've combined strong suction with thoughtful design features to help people move seamlessly across the home - from floors to furniture and everywhere in between," he said.

Pet cleaning

BISSELL has increasingly centred its product development and marketing on homes with pets, a category that has become more competitive as appliance makers promote specialist attachments and filtration systems to address hair, dust and allergens. The company says PowerClean was the first stick vacuum range to carry its Pet Proven seal.

The addition of dual brush rolls suggests BISSELL is seeking to differentiate its latest model in a crowded cordless vacuum market, where brands compete on battery life, suction, filtration and ease of switching between floor types. For consumers, those claims often matter most in practical terms, such as how quickly a machine can move from hard floors to rugs, upholstery or stairs.

Egan linked the launch to the company's broader history. "Reaching 150 years is an incredible milestone. While our business and products have evolved tremendously, one thing hasn't changed - our commitment to creating innovative products that help Aussies and Kiwis manage real-life messes with confidence, whether that's everyday dust and debris, or stubborn pet hair," he said.