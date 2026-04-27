Pacific Radiology opens first permanent PET-CT in Dunedin

Pacific Radiology Group has opened a permanent PET-CT service in Dunedin, giving patients in Otago and Southland local access to the imaging technology for the first time.

The new central Dunedin clinic houses the region's first permanent PET-CT scanner alongside MRI, CT, breast imaging, interventional procedures, ultrasound and X-ray services. The purpose-built facility, backed by an investment of more than $20 million, is designed to consolidate services in one location.

PET-CT combines anatomical images with information on cell activity, giving clinicians a clearer view of both where a tumour is located and how it is behaving. That information is used in diagnosis, staging and monitoring, particularly in cancer care, where imaging often shapes treatment decisions.

The launch comes as diagnostic imaging services in the lower South Island face pressure. Health New Zealand data cited by Pacific Radiology shows 54% of MRI patients in the Southern region are scanned within the 42-day target.

Access to PET-CT has been limited across the South Island. New Zealand has 12 PET-CT scanners nationwide, with only two in Christchurch previously serving the entire island, according to Pacific Radiology.

As a result, many patients from Otago and Southland have had to travel long distances for scans or rely on mobile services. For some, a return journey has taken more than eight hours.

The Dunedin site is expected to expand capacity across several imaging services, with the ability to deliver more than 2,000 additional scans a year. It will be staffed by 70 employees, including radiologists, nuclear medicine technologists and clinical support teams.

Regional Demand

The opening follows another imaging investment in the region, with a new MRI service recently confirmed for Wanaka to ease pressure on Queenstown's existing scanner. Together, the moves point to rising demand for advanced imaging in Otago and Southland.

Steven Carden, chief executive of RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group, which owns Pacific Radiology Group, linked the Dunedin investment to longstanding access issues in the lower South Island.

"Until now, many patients from Otago and Southland have needed to travel to Christchurch, or rely on mobile services, to access PET-CT imaging, often involving return journeys of more than eight hours and significant additional cost at a time when they are already unwell. This facility allows us to bring together a full range of imaging services into a single, purpose-built site, while expanding our overall capacity to meet growing demand and help keep patients off waiting lists.

"For patients, particularly those undergoing cancer investigations or treatment, having access to PET-CT locally removes the stress of travel and allows for faster, more informed clinical decisions," Carden said.

Clinicians expect oncology patients to be the main users of the service because of PET-CT's role in identifying the spread and activity of disease. The technology can also influence whether treatment proceeds and which course is chosen.

Dr Jacquie Copland, managing radiologist for Otago and Southland at Pacific Radiology Group, said, "PET-CT allows us to see how a disease is behaving, not just where it is, which is critical in determining the right course of treatment. In many cases, delays in accessing advanced imaging can push out treatment decisions, particularly in cancer care where timing is important.

"Having this capability available locally means we can support earlier intervention and more precise treatment planning for patients across the region."

Supply Chain

The service depends on a daily supply of medical isotopes used in PET imaging. Because those materials degrade within hours, providers must align aircraft transport, specialist handling and scan schedules within a narrow window.

For the Dunedin operation, the isotopes will be flown in from the group's production facilities in Wellington. That makes the service reliant not only on the scanner and clinical team, but also on a tightly managed logistics chain.

Copland said demand for imaging continues to rise as populations grow, people live longer and treatment pathways rely more heavily on diagnostic scans.

"In many cases, imaging is central to the entire care pathway, particularly in cancer where a significant proportion of diagnoses and treatment decisions depend on access to high-quality scans. The challenge across regional New Zealand has been ensuring that access keeps pace with both population growth and clinical demand," Copland said.