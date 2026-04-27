CRKD launches Gibson SG Cherry guitar controller for PS5

CRKD has expanded its Gibson SG guitar controller range with a Cherry version for PlayStation 5. The new model also supports PlayStation 4 and PC rhythm games.

The controller is the latest addition to a line that revives the Gibson SG design first associated with music games on the PlayStation 2. It follows the Black Gibson SG Guitar Controller released in late 2025.

CRKD is targeting players of Fortnite Festival and Rock Band 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The controller also works with community rhythm games including YARG and Clone Hero on PC and handheld PCs, while older Guitar Hero and Rock Band titles are supported through a Legacy Mode.

Design update

The new version keeps the same basic format as the earlier PlayStation model, with a matte cherry body, matte black pickguard and black fret neck. The headstock carries a Crown Inlay graphic based on the original style.

Controls include a Hall Effect strum bar, Hall Effect whammy bar, mechanical frets and an eight-action-button navigation hub. The unit also has left and right analogue sticks and a D-pad on the back of the headstock for menu navigation.

A platform slider lets users switch between PS5, PS4, Legacy Mode and PC Mode. Through CRKD's CTRL app, owners can adjust button mapping, strum bar sensitivity and tilt activation settings, and install firmware updates.

The app also links the product to CRKD's True Collection System, which assigns each registered unit a product number and rarity rank within the company's collectibles catalogue.

Retro market

The launch reflects continued interest in specialist controllers tied to music games, a category that peaked during the Guitar Hero and Rock Band era before shrinking sharply. Accessory makers and game publishers have since looked for ways to serve a smaller but persistent audience that still plays legacy titles and newer community-led rhythm games.

According to CRKD, the controller was created and engineered by several members of the original RedOctane team, which was associated with the early Guitar Hero guitar controllers. That link places the product squarely in a nostalgia-driven market where design authenticity carries commercial weight.

The Gibson SG shape also gives the controller recognition beyond games, drawing on one of the best-known electric guitar designs in popular music. Gibson has spent years extending its brand through licensing and adjacent categories, and gaming accessories offer another route into that broader merchandise market.

The Gibson SG Cherry Guitar Controller is available now.