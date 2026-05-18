Game review: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)

Indiana Jones is back! This time, Nintendo Switch 2 players are invited to join the famous archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The game places players between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, continuing Indy's globetrotting story with an all-new journey. Originally released on PC and Xbox in December 2024, with the PlayStation 5 version following in April 2025, its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2 is a testament to developer MachineGames. Bringing such a cinematic experience to a portable system firmly establishes the Switch 2 as far more than just a console for younger audiences.

The story begins with a mysterious late-night break-in at Marshall College. Indy confronts a towering thief attempting to steal an artefact, only to be overpowered. A clue leads him to the Vatican, where he enlists the help of his friend, Antonio. From there, the adventure expands across locations including Rome's sewer system, Giza, the Himalayas, Siam, and Shanghai. This is all while Indy dodges Nazis, Mussolini's fascists, and a shadowy secret order.

The game captures the essence of an Indiana Jones film remarkably well. From its engaging plot and supernatural MacGuffin to its diverse locations and Indy's trademark mix of clumsiness and charm, everything feels authentic. The music and cinematic presentation further enhance the immersion, making it easy to lose yourself in the experience. From a nostalgic opening sequence inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark to a satisfying finale, the game delivers a true Indy adventure.

I found the decision to use a first-person perspective quite interesting. It's clearly meant to put me in Indy's shoes rather than just having me watch him from behind, and for the most part, I can see why the developers went that way. That being said, it doesn't always feel natural, especially when Indy is climbing or doing certain movements where first-person doesn't quite work. In those moments, the camera suddenly shifts to third-person, and I found those transitions pretty jarring, breaking the immersion the game is otherwise trying so hard to build.

Troy Baker's performance as Indiana Jones is outstanding. He honours Harrison Ford's iconic portrayal while bringing his own nuance to the character. The late Tony Todd, in one of his final roles, brings an epic presence to the game.

On the technical side, the Switch 2 version runs at 30 frames per second, compared to 60 on other platforms, but it still feels smooth. It's an acceptable compromise considering the quality of the visuals. As you'd expect, the game looks better on the Switch 2's screen than on a large TV, but it's remarkable how the developers managed to squeeze such a great game into a Switch 2.

The gameplay stays true to Indy's style. Armed with his trusty whip and pistol, you still find yourself engaged in fist fights with Nazis. As in the movies, Indy isn't afraid to improvise, using objects that he finds as makeshift melee weapons. Stealth is also a viable approach, with disguises allowing Indy to blend in, though higher-ranking enemies may still see through the ruse.

Puzzles play a central role, driving the main story forward while rewarding exploration. Optional side quests, though often focused on collectibles, feature clever challenges of their own. Taking the time to explore each area thoroughly is highly recommended, as some of the game's best moments can be easily missed. It's a shame more of these optional elements were not better integrated into the game.

The same issue applies to the DLC expansion, The Order of Giants, which introduces additional content set in Rome. While it's enjoyable, it feels less like a meaningful expansion and more like cut content that has been restored. As a standalone addition, it has a limited impact on the overall experience and might have been better incorporated into the main game.

Early on, combat can be punishing. Limited ammunition and a fragile pistol discourage excessive shootouts, keeping encounters grounded and in line with Indy's character. Upgrade books scattered throughout the world allows players to improve Indy's abilities. A particular favourite of mine is a perk that allows Indy a second chance if subdued, as long as you can find his hat, allowing him to dust himself down and place his fedora back on his head for another round.

For completionists, the game is incredibly rewarding. There's a wealth of content to uncover, and as you unlock more upgrades, Indy gradually transforms into a formidable action hero.

Overall, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle stands as one of the Nintendo Switch 2's must-play titles. Much like The Witcher 3 on the original Switch, it's an impressive example of a mature, large-scale game brought successfully to a portable platform, and absolutely worth checking out.

Verdict: 9/10