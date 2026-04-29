Logitech expands MX software tools across more devices

Logitech has updated its Logi Options+ software with new features for its MX devices, extending switching and shortcut tools across more products in the range.

The update adds an enhanced Easy Switch function that lets a compatible keyboard move an MX mouse and MX Creative Dialpad to another workstation with a single key press. The feature works with Logi Bolt devices. MX Keys S and MX Keys Mini support it now, while MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini will receive the required firmware update later.

Shortcut controls

Logitech is also expanding its Actions Ring tool across the wider MX portfolio. Support now covers MX Master 4, MX Master 3S, MX Anywhere 3S, MX Keys S, MX Keys Mini, MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini.

Actions Ring gives users access to shortcuts and controls through digital menus. In the latest software version, users can organise those shortcuts into folders and apply custom icon styles across their setup through an updated icon editor.

The software update also brings a new set of productivity plugins to the MX ecosystem, including integrations for Microsoft Office, Notion for Desktop and Slack.

In Microsoft Office, users can navigate Excel spreadsheets, format Word documents and manage PowerPoint slides through the software tools. In Notion for Desktop, the controls are designed to help users manage pages and ideas through LCD screens or digital overlay menus. The Slack plugin includes options to join huddles, switch workspaces and manage threads.

Wider support

The update reflects Logitech's effort to tie hardware and software more closely across its premium MX range of keyboards, mice and creator-focused accessories. The additions are aimed at users who work across multiple computers and applications and want device settings and shortcuts to move with them.

One of the more notable changes is the broader rollout of features previously limited to certain products. By bringing Actions Ring support to more keyboards and mice, Logitech is widening access to software functions that had been available only on a narrower part of the line-up.

The same applies to the new switching function, which is intended to make movement between machines easier. Instead of reconnecting each device separately, users can move several peripherals at once if they are using supported hardware.

Maxim Bondar, Head of MX Business and Marketing at Logitech, outlined the company's approach to the update.

"Our goal is to enhance the workflows of advanced users, while making the technology behind it invisible. By introducing community-requested features like Enhanced Easy Switch and our new productivity plugins, including for Microsoft Office, I am happy we continue to add more 'superpowers' to the MX Ecosystem," said Maxim Bondar, Head of MX Business and Marketing, Logitech.

Software focus

The release focuses on software rather than new hardware, giving existing MX users access to added functions through an update to Logi Options+. The new productivity plugins are available without charge through Logitech's marketplace.

Logitech has increasingly positioned the MX range as a connected set of tools rather than a collection of standalone peripherals. This update pushes that strategy further by linking device switching, shortcut management and application controls across a wider set of products.

The expanded software support now covers some of Logitech's best-known MX devices, including the MX Master mouse line and its compact and full-size keyboard models.