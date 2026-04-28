Tonies expands range with Disney figures & new games



Tonies has expanded its range with new audio figures, games and bundles, including a Ms Moni x Fairy Creative Tonie and several Disney titles.

The update also adds three Tonieplay games based on Peppa Pig, Spider-Man and Disney Pixar, alongside new farm-themed Toniebox 2 bundles. Prices range from $25.95 for the Ms Moni x Fairy Creative Tonie to $229.95 for the Toniebox 2 bundle sets.

New character figures include Postman Pat, Wish, Mulan, Pocahontas and The Large Family. The Disney releases build on Tonies' use of established entertainment brands as it expands its catalogue for children using its screen-free audio system.

Among the standout additions is the Ms Moni x Fairy Creative Tonie, which combines pre-loaded songs and stories with user-uploaded recordings. It includes material from Ms Moni, an original Kindness Story and a guided wind-down segment, and allows up to 90 minutes of personalised audio to be added through the app.

The new Postman Pat figure features three stories: Tricky Transport Day, The Greendale Rocket and Pat's Clifftop Adventure. It also uses the original voice of Pat, Ken Barrie.

The latest Disney Princess additions draw on storylines familiar to families. Wish follows Asha and Star, while Mulan and Pocahontas retell the films' central plots in audio form for the Toniebox.

The Large Family brings another established children's property to the platform, with a collection of stories for listening at home, while travelling or at bedtime.

Games push

Tonies is also expanding Tonieplay, its interactive games format, with three new titles. Peppa Pig includes quizzes, story-led play and music, while the Spider-Man game lets up to three players take the roles of Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Spin as they work together against villains.

The Disney Pixar game spans six film worlds and uses a hidden-object format. Players can choose from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, Toy Story, Cars, Monsters Inc. and Monsters University, The Incredibles and Coco.

Tonies positions Tonieplay as an audio-led alternative to screen-based games for children aged three to nine and above. The games are designed for solo play or multiplayer use with family and friends.

Bundle expansion

Alongside the character and game releases, Tonies has introduced two My First Tonies farm set bundles with the Toniebox 2. One comes in Sky Blue and the other in Cloud Pink, with both priced at $229.95.

The bundles target younger listeners aged one and up. The farm-themed set uses animal sounds, songs and short stories to introduce early listening and language experiences.

The update adds to a catalogue that Tonies says now includes around 1,500 figurines, 12 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles through its app and library. Its licensing partners include Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal and Sony Music.

Founded in Germany in 2014, Tonies says more than 10 million Tonieboxes have been activated and over 134 million Tonies sold worldwide. The products are active in more than 100 countries, with North America, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and New Zealand among its main growth markets outside German-speaking Europe.

The broader strategy reflects continued investment in branded children's audio content as parents look for alternatives to tablets and smartphones for younger audiences. By adding recognisable franchises, personalised audio options and simple game formats, Tonies is aiming to broaden how its platform is used across story time, play and bedtime routines.

Children spend about 280 minutes a week on average engaging with Tonies, according to the company.