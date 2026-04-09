Samsung launches AI heat pump to cut New Zealand bills

Samsung has launched its AI Smart GEO WindFree Heat Pump System in New Zealand, with availability through selected retailers nationwide.

The system uses artificial intelligence to adjust heating and cooling based on room conditions, usage patterns, and daily routines. It also connects to Samsung's SmartThings platform, allowing users to control the unit remotely and track estimated energy use and savings.

The launch comes as households face pressure from winter energy bills and higher living costs. Samsung is positioning the heat pump as a way to reduce unnecessary energy use while maintaining indoor comfort.

AI Features

At the centre of the system is an AI Auto mode that analyses indoor conditions and user behaviour to adjust settings automatically. Through SmartThings, geo-location features can also switch the unit on before a user arrives home.

The heat pump uses Samsung's WindFree design, which disperses air through micro-holes instead of sending a direct stream into the room. This is intended to maintain a more even temperature without a strong draft.

When paired with compatible Galaxy devices, the system can further tailor settings using information based on daily habits and sleep patterns. SmartThings also provides remote access to controls and energy monitoring tools through a mobile device.

Pricing Push

Installation starts from $1,000 for a standard back-to-back setup, although final pricing varies depending on the requirements of each property.

Samsung is also offering a 25% discount across its air conditioner range until 13 April. The offer includes the new heat pump system and targets customers preparing their homes for colder weather.

The wider heating and cooling market has placed growing emphasis on products that promise lower running costs as consumers respond to high utility bills. Manufacturers have increasingly added app-based controls, automation, and energy monitoring features to residential systems.

Samsung says the new system is designed to help households manage both comfort and cost through automated controls and connected features. It is selling the product in New Zealand through its own channels and authorised retailers.

For Auckland customers, Samsung has partnered with local installers to provide fitting services. In other regions, customers can arrange installation through Samsung's installer network.

"With many homes feeling the pressure of increased petrol prices and winter heating demand, energy efficiency is more important than ever. Samsung's AI-powered system is designed to help reduce unnecessary energy use, giving households a smarter way to manage both comfort and cost."