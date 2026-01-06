LG unveils CLOiD robot at heart of new AI strategy

LG Electronics has set out a broad artificial intelligence strategy that links home appliances, vehicles and industrial systems, and has unveiled a home robot as the physical centrepiece of its "AI in action" vision.

The South Korean company detailed its approach at the LG World Premiere event in Las Vegas, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show. Executives outlined three key pillars for the plan: a focus on device design and engineering, coordination of products across a connected ecosystem, and the expansion of AI-based services into cars and commercial infrastructure.

LG calls "Affectionate Intelligence" on the framework, which builds on a concept it introduced two years ago for AI that understands user intent and context. The company now positions itself as entering an operational phase, in which software manages and executes tasks across multiple devices and locations.

LG links the strategy to its "Zero Labour Home" vision. The company expects appliances and robots to operate collectively as an integrated AI system that handles routine household tasks and schedules. LG says this will free up time for users as devices take on more decision-making and coordination roles.

Home robot debut

The most visible element of the plan is LG CLOiD, a home robot designed as what the company calls a "home-specialised agent". The robot has two arms and five-fingered hands and can grip and move household items. It uses sensors and mapping technology to learn the layout of a property and then adjust its movements and routines over time.

LG says the machine's structure and motion systems prioritise safety and stable operation around children and pets. The design supports controlled movement throughout the home and aims to maintain balance even if someone pulls on the robot.

Through demonstrations, LG showed CLOiD handling domestic tasks such as folding laundry, organising dishes and managing task lists. The company also illustrated how the robot connects with the LG ThinQ app. In one scenario, a user signals that they are on their way home, and the system proposes an indoor workout instead of jogging based on usual behaviour patterns and weather data.

In that example, the robot adjusts the air conditioning and retrieves workout clothes before the user arrives. LG positions this as evidence of contextual awareness and proactive suggestion, and as an example of orchestrated task handling within its smart home ecosystem.

"As a global leader in many home appliances, our deep understanding of customer lifestyles is a powerful advantage," said CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, sharing his ambition "to set a new standard for future home life through a variety of solutions, including robots."

He added that he expects the customer's AI experience "not to remain in the home, but to connect across various spaces such as vehicles, workplaces and commercial areas, becoming an integral part of their lives."

New TV and fridge

Alongside CLOiD, LG announced updates to several flagship products. The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV returns the company's ultra-slim wall-mounted design, which is about 9 millimetres thick. LG said it achieved the profile through extensive miniaturisation of internal components and a reworked internal layout.

The TV incorporates what LG calls Hyper Radiant Colour Technology on selected models. The company says this enhances contrast and colour reproduction and reduces screen reflections. It also features what LG brands as True Wireless technology, which removes the need for a physical connection between the screen and its Zero Connect box for signal transmission.

LG also highlighted a new LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with conversational AI features. The fridge can interpret natural language queries and respond with suggested settings. In one example, a user asks how best to store meat for a week, and the appliance both recommends an approach and adjusts the internal configuration.

The refrigerator can identify ingredients stored inside. LG says this allows it to propose tailored recipe ideas that match what users already have. A new LG SIGNATURE oven range sits alongside the fridge. This uses what LG describes as Gourmet AI to recognise ingredients and suggest recipes from a pre-set library.

Beyond the home

LG is extending the same AI concepts into vehicles and commercial buildings. The company described its in-vehicle AI offering as an "Experience Architect" that turns cars into personalised spaces. It uses an on-device multimodal generative AI platform and includes gaze-tracking systems, links to home entertainment platforms and adaptive display systems.

LG draws on expertise from its consumer electronics portfolio in areas such as display technology and embedded software. The company aims to adapt these for automotive use, with systems that monitor passengers and adjust entertainment or information displays accordingly.

The group also set out plans for AI-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. LG is working on high-efficiency cooling for AI data centres. It referenced business-to-government projects in the Middle East and collaborations with partners, including immersion cooling specialist GRC and manufacturing services provider Flex on data centre infrastructure.

These projects form part of LG's Eco Solution and commercial portfolios. The company positions AI as a means of optimising energy use, equipment performance and predictive maintenance in large facilities.

In closing remarks, LG linked the CLOiD robot and the wider AI strategy with its "Life's Good" brand theme.