Hisense unveils AI-led ConnectLife smart home revamp

Hisense has outlined a major refresh of its smart home strategy at CES 2026, expanding its ConnectLife platform with artificial intelligence features and wider device compatibility, and introducing new connected kitchen appliances for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

The electronics group is positioning ConnectLife as the hub for its growing portfolio of connected refrigerators, dishwashers, laundry products and air conditioners. The latest update adds AI-driven assistants that analyse household routines and automate a range of domestic tasks across the home.

The platform will also integrate a broader mix of third-party products. Hisense plans support for thousands of Matter-enabled devices and Google Home products, which brings a wider mix of brands into its ecosystem.

Hisense described the 2026 line-up as its most unified range of smart appliances so far. The company is aligning features and controls across categories, and is pushing app-based and on-device screens as the primary interface for users.

Kevin Ke, Managing Director for Hisense Australia and New Zealand, said the company is targeting practical use cases in daily life. "At Hisense, innovation is only meaningful when it makes everyday life genuinely better, for people and for the planet," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

"Our 2026 smart home range reflects a long-standing commitment to designing technology with purpose, from energy-efficient performance and long-lasting product quality to intelligent systems that reduce waste and complexity." said Ke.

AI-driven platform

The new ConnectLife release introduces a set of specialised assistants rather than a single general-purpose controller. Each assistant focuses on one domain such as climate control, food management or laundry.

Hisense said ConnectLife can adjust air conditioning settings based on occupancy patterns and indoor air quality. The platform links these functions with food and laundry management, where the same system suggests recipes and wine pairings or selects washing programmes for different fabrics.

The platform connects these functions across compatible appliances in the home. The AI system monitors usage patterns and then automates frequently repeated tasks.

The addition of Matter support aligns Hisense with an emerging industry standard for smart home connectivity. Matter is backed by a broad consortium of technology and appliance brands and is designed for common pairing and control frameworks across devices.

Support for Google Home devices links ConnectLife with Google's voice and app ecosystem. Users can fold Hisense products into existing households that already run on Google's platform.

New smart fridge

The PureSmart fridge heads the new kitchen portfolio. Hisense has positioned the product as a central information and control point in the kitchen.

The fridge carries two separate displays. A 21-inch screen handles content, applications and smart home controls. A 3.5-inch display covers core refrigeration functions such as temperature and mode selection.

The appliance includes a set of hygiene and food care features. The list includes antibacterial guard coating, metal-tech cooling, metal glide drawers, ultraviolet water treatment and deep-freeze functions.

PureSmart integrates with ConnectLife for recipe suggestions and guided food preparation flows. It also surfaces wine pairing suggestions through the same interface. The fridge can share information with other Hisense appliances inside the same smart home network.

Connected dishwasher

Hisense's Series 9 Smart Dishwasher extends the same approach to cleaning. The company has put a 6.86-inch touch display on the door for programme selection and status information.

The dishwasher uses what Hisense calls AI Super Wash Technology. Sensors estimate load size and soil levels. The system then adjusts detergent volume, water consumption, temperature and cycle duration as separate parameters.

The Series 9 model links with other Hisense appliances under ConnectLife. The company said the dishwasher can coordinate wash cycles with other connected devices.

The model features a Smart Dry system that uses a door fan and shaped condensation channels. Hisense said this reduces the need for manual hand-drying. A triple-spray arm configuration and multiple wash zones distribute water and cleaning agents across different rack sections.

Energy and routines

Hisense is framing the update as part of a wider focus on energy use and household efficiency. The company is using AI and automation as a way to shift more decisions about appliance operation from users to software.

The new features sit within a broader sustainability narrative inside the group. Hisense has highlighted energy-efficient modes, predictive maintenance and more precise resource use as recurring design goals for upcoming models.

Ke said customers increasingly expect appliances to fit around existing lifestyles rather than force new routines. In a statement he pointed to consumer expectations of automation and smarter control.

"Today's consumers want technology that works around them, not the other way around. Through ConnectLife and our Smart-AI features, we're giving households the tools to take control of their energy use and everyday routines, optimising appliance performance, reducing waste and simplifying daily chores", said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

"The result is a home that feels more connected, more efficient and gives customers across Australian and New Zealand more time to enjoy the moments that matter. said Ke.

Hisense plans to confirm Australian availability and pricing for the 2026 smart home range in the coming months.