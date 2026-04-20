TP-Link launches Tapo DL105 smart door lock in Australia

TP-Link has launched the Tapo DL105 smart door lock in Australia, expanding its local smart lock range alongside the existing Tapo DL110.

The DL105 is priced at AUD $249, while the DL110 sells for AUD $299, giving households two keyless entry options at different price points.

Both locks offer six distinct unlocking methods, providing flexibility for different users and situations. These include the Tapo app, fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, a backlit keypad, integration with compatible voice assistants, and two physical backup keys.

The built-in fingerprint system is capable of storing up to 100 individual fingerprints and can authenticate and unlock the door in under half a second, allowing for quick and seamless access.

The keypad is designed with a "peek-proof" entry feature, enabling users to input additional random digits before or after their actual passcode to help prevent others from guessing it.

Access permissions can also be customised to suit different needs, with permanent codes available for household members, one-time codes for guests, and scheduled codes for regular visitors such as cleaners or delivery personnel.

Both locks can be managed centrally through the Tapo app, which maintains a detailed, timestamped record of every entry and access attempt. In the event of multiple incorrect attempts, the system automatically initiates a temporary lockout and sends an alert directly to the homeowner's smartphone, adding an extra layer of security and awareness.

Two models

The DL110 is the higher-end model. It has IP65 weatherproofing, BHMA Grade 2 certification, a matte zinc alloy finish, and support for Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

The newer DL105 includes a built-in doorbell, auto-lock, USB-C charging, Alexa and Google Home compatibility, IP54 weatherproofing, and BHMA Grade 3 certification. Both models use a removable rechargeable battery and include a USB-C port for emergency top-up power.

Battery life on the DL105 is listed at one year based on the company's laboratory testing. Samsung SmartThings support is limited to the DL110.

Neville Wang, Managing Director of TP-Link Australia and New Zealand, said demand for smart locks is expanding beyond early adopters.

"Smart locks are becoming an important part of the connected home," Wang said.

"The DL105 makes it easier for more Australians to get started, combining convenience, security, and dependable performance in one accessible solution."