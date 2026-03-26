Hisense unveils RGB MiniLED TVs & smart appliances

Hisense has unveiled its 2026 product range for New Zealand, spanning new televisions and connected home appliances.

The launch is centred on the introduction of RGB MiniLED television models, led by the 116-inch UX RGB MiniLED Smart TV, which Hisense describes as the largest consumer-grade TV on the New Zealand market.

Other models include the UR9 and UR8 series, which also use RGB MiniLED technology and will be available in sizes from 55 inches to 85 inches. The broader ULED television portfolio will include the U8, U7 and U6 series.

According to Hisense, RGB MiniLED uses individually controlled red, green and blue MiniLEDs. In the UX model, a dual-chip architecture separates colour and brightness processing.

Audio is also a focus in the flagship TV. The 116-inch model features a 6.2.2 CineStage X surround sound system developed with French audio company Devialet.

Home appliances

Alongside the television range, Hisense introduced a new group of kitchen and laundry appliances for New Zealand. These include the PureView French Door Refrigerator, the Series 9 Dishwasher, and the Series 8i Washer and Dryer.

The PureView refrigerator includes a 6.86-inch touchscreen, described as an Intelligent Hub. It also features a plumbed water connection with built-in filtration and UV sterilisation, while the interior uses an anti-bacterial guard liner that, according to the company, can eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria.

The Series 9 Dishwasher carries the same 6.86-inch touchscreen, offers AI-optimised washing programs, and supports up to 16 place settings. Hisense says it will be the most water-efficient product in its category.

In laundry, the Series 8i Washer and Dryer each offer a 10kg capacity. The dryer has a 10-star energy rating, while the washer has a five-star energy and water rating.

The wider strategy links the appliances through the ConnectLife app, designed to let customers manage products across the home from one platform.

"Our New Zealand offering represents the next step in Hisense innovation, bringing together industry-leading display technology and intelligent appliances designed to simplify everyday life," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

"From immersive large screen entertainment to smart kitchen and laundry solutions, we are focused on delivering meaningful innovation that seamlessly fits into our customer's lifestyles and help bring their families closer, so they can focus on life's most memorable experiences," Ke said.

Display push

The launch highlights Hisense's effort to broaden its television offering in New Zealand by moving RGB MiniLED beyond a single flagship set and into a wider premium range. The UR series is intended to make the display technology available across more screen sizes and price points.

The UR9 and UR8 models support refresh rates of up to 180Hz and include a matte finish. They also offer up to 100% BT.2020 colour coverage, along with Pantone colour and skin tone validation.

In appliances, the focus is on larger household products with connected controls and efficiency claims. The refrigerator and dishwasher share the same touchscreen format, while the washer and dryer are positioned as a paired laundry set for family homes.

Hisense has not provided pricing or availability details in the material released with the announcement.

"Our 2026 lineup reflects Hisense's ongoing commitment to delivering premium technology to households across New Zealand," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand.

"By spearheading and democratising RGB MiniLED and expanding powerful connected features across our smart appliance range, we're focused on bringing together performance, efficiency and intelligent technology that genuinely improves everyday life. Ultimately, it's about helping families streamline daily routines, reclaim valuable time and focus on the moments that matter most with the people around them," he said.