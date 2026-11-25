Norton researchers have identified an online scam they call CheckoutSwitch, which they say reaches hundreds of thousands of people each day.

The scam begins with messages claiming a parcel is waiting, an iPad has been won or files are about to be deleted. Recipients are then asked to pay a small fee, usually between $3 and $20. But the payment, along with any personal details entered, is redirected to an unrelated business selling something else.

Norton says it sees 1.2 million unique emails from these campaigns each day, with an estimated daily reach of 200,000 to 300,000 people. The Security company says the low payment amount makes the charge easy for consumers to approve without much scrutiny.

How it works

The messages use familiar prompts designed to push people into quick action. A parcel delivery notice, a prize claim or an alert about files being deleted creates urgency, while the requested fee appears small enough to seem routine.

According to Norton, the problem does not end with the initial charge. Victims can hand over card details to attackers, make purchases they did not intend to make and leave personal data in accounts they did not know had been created.

The structure of the scam also makes it harder for consumers to spot what is happening in time. While the message may appear to relate to shipping, prizes or account security, the payment page can direct funds to a merchant unrelated to the original claim.

Consumer risk

Small payments have long been a useful tactic in online fraud because they can slip past normal caution. A charge of a few dollars may not trigger the same level of concern as a larger purchase, particularly when the message presents it as a delivery fee or a one-off cost linked to a reward.

That creates two layers of exposure: the immediate loss of money through the fee itself or other purchases tied to the transaction, and the longer-term risk linked to payment card information and personal data entered into forms that appear legitimate.

Norton says the merchant name on the payment page can be a warning sign. If the business taking payment has no obvious connection to the original message, consumers may be dealing with a deceptive transaction rather than a genuine courier, technology provider or prize organiser.

Safety advice

Norton urged consumers to go directly to the source instead of using links in messages. That means opening a courier's official app or website manually rather than following a payment prompt sent by email or text.

It also advises people to treat requests for small fees with caution. A surprise payment demand, particularly when attached to a prize or delivery notice, should prompt extra checks before any card details are entered.

Norton advised users to inspect payment pages closely before completing a transaction. If the merchant name is missing or appears unrelated to the message, the safest option is to stop and verify the request through official channels.

It also recommended checking bank and card statements for low-value transactions from unfamiliar names. Such charges can be easy to overlook, but they may be the first visible sign that payment details have been used in a misleading or unauthorised transaction.

The figures cited by Norton suggest the campaign is operating at substantial scale, with millions of emails circulating daily and a large audience exposed to low-cost prompts designed to look harmless.