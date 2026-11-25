It's been exactly 25 years since the first Pikmin game was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001. Despite being a quarter of a century old, the franchise is still going strong. While we wait for Pikmin 5, Nintendo ported Pikmin 4 to the Nintendo Switch 2 this year. Is this version an upgrade to the original Nintendo Switch version? Find out in our review.

Visuals and performance

Whenever a game is ported to a newer console, gamers expect to have better performance and faster loading times. Well, it's sad to report that playing Pikmin 4 on the Switch 2 at launch was a less-than-stellar experience.

The most controversial decision is that Nintendo decided to cap the Switch 2 version at 30fps only. This is no improvement over the original Switch version because that game was capped at 30fps too. Sadly, there is no 60fps patch coming in the future.

Another controversial thing about the Switch 2 version of the game is that the loading times are slower than the Switch version! I'm not sure of the technical reasoning behind this, but newer consoles usually mean faster load times. As of right now, the loading times are still slow, and a patch has not been released yet to address it.

The only thing that has been improved is that the Switch 2 version has had a resolution bump. The original Switch version maxed out at only 850p and 720p docked and undocked, respectively. The Switch 2 version, on the other hand, has been increased to 4K and 1080p docked and undocked.

That being said, the game still looks kind of funky because the low-resolution textures are still visible. You can see the low textures more clearly now because they stand out more than they did in the Switch version!

New content and missing content

Probably another weird thing about Pikmin 4 on Switch 2 is that there is no mouse control option! The Pikmin series is technically an RTS because you are controlling dozens of Pikmin simultaneously like a game on PC. A mouse option could have easily been implemented, but alas, there is none.

Thankfully, the game does include voice controls so you can audibly give commands to Oatchi, who is a dog. This is better than nothing, but the mouse controls would have been much better.

In terms of new content, the Switch 2 version of Pikmin 4 adds exams and challenges under the Dandori Academy mode. It is here that you can compete to get the highest scores and compare yourself to the rest of the world.

Some of the challenges include collecting treasure in a specific amount of time, or clearing an entire stage of enemies. If you are successful enough, you can earn some rewards such as in-game cosmetics and more.

While this isn't new to the Switch 2 version, the multiplayer Dandori battles are back. These are 2-player versus battles you can play both locally and online. However, the Switch 2 version does add GameShare, so a second player can play without needing their own copy of the game.

General gameplay details

The Switch 2 version still includes the main campaign mode, and this has been unchanged from the original Switch version. Here you guide your Pikmin and Oatchi to find and rescue crew members, fix your ship, and face enemies.

You have to literally grow more Pikmin if some in your army die, plus there are dungeons to explore and new Pikmin to recruit. Pikmin have multiple colours, and each colour represents a different skill.

I haven't played a Pikmin game before, but I was thoroughly impressed with the single-player campaign and the neat new gameplay ideas it introduces. I'm usually not a fan of RTS games, but this could be one of my favourites from the genre.

Overall thoughts

Pikmin 4 is a fun game only if you have never played the original Switch version before. If you want to get an "upgrade", this Switch 2 version is disappointing, however. The visuals aren't much of an improvement, and it doesn't even improve the framerate or add mouse controls. The only reason to get this version is if you want to do the new Dandori Academy exams and challenges.