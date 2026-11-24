CRX Entertainment has released Singapore Street Racer for Windows PC through Snack Break Games. The arcade racing title is priced at USD $1.99.

Developed by Fire Dragon Interactive, the game centres on street racing across a digital version of Singapore. It features 149 career events across five championships, along with 24 vehicles and ten districts based on locations in the city-state.

Players start with a car called the Lion City GT and progress by earning credits through race wins. These can be spent on upgrades and stronger vehicles as the championships become more difficult.

The game uses familiar arcade racing mechanics, including drifting to recharge nitro and slipstreaming rivals for extra speed. It also includes 14 upgrade categories, seven tuning adjustments, daily challenges and 28 trophies.

Tracks draw on recognisable parts of Singapore, including Marina Bay, Chinatown and East Coast Parkway. A free browser-based demo is also available, focused on Marina Bay in both daytime and night conditions.

Low-price model

The release is another test of CRX Entertainment's budget pricing model for PC games under the Snack Break Games label. The platform is positioned around low-cost paid downloads rather than subscription access, with titles sold as complete games rather than split into extra paid components.

That approach comes as parts of the games market continue to face pressure over pricing, with publishers balancing development costs against consumer resistance to higher upfront prices. Smaller publishers have increasingly looked for narrower niches, including shorter games, retro-inspired releases and lower-priced digital products.

Snack Break Games targets the lower end of the pricing spectrum, with its catalogue starting at USD $1.99. Singapore Street Racer is being presented as a full paid release at that entry-level price, with offline play included.

Users also do not need a subscription, mandatory launcher or account creation to try the demo. That may appeal to players looking for lower-friction PC purchases at a time when game distribution is often tied to platform ecosystems and recurring monetisation models.

Content focus

In practical terms, CRX Entertainment is using volume of content as the basis of the offer. The game combines a relatively large number of events with progression systems and replay incentives that are standard features in the racing genre, but less common at the bottom of the PC price range.

Its Singapore setting also gives it a point of distinction in a market where racing games often focus on fictional cities or more familiar locations in North America, Europe and Japan. By basing districts and roads on a well-known Asian city, the title may attract players looking for a different visual backdrop.

For Fire Dragon Interactive, the launch adds a 3D arcade racer to a market that remains split between simulation-heavy franchises and smaller independent releases. The game appears to target players who want immediate pick-up-and-play action rather than detailed vehicle realism.

CRX Entertainment describes its broader publishing strategy as offering affordable titles across several genres, including racing, action, strategy and puzzles. Singapore Street Racer is one of the clearest examples so far of how that strategy is being framed: a low-cost game sold as a one-off purchase with a substantial list of modes, cars and progression features.

The release is available now for 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, with a free browser demo offered alongside the full version. CRX Entertainment says its Snack Break Games platform is built around "We give you more for less."