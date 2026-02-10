AMD expands Ryzen AI chips, mini-PC & gaming CPU push

AMD has expanded its client PC line-up with new Ryzen AI processors for Copilot+ PCs, additional Ryzen AI Max+ configurations across more devices, and a new mini-PC branded as Ryzen AI Halo. It also unveiled a new desktop gaming chip, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, and outlined updates to its ROCm software for Windows and Linux.

The announcements place AMD's on-device AI strategy alongside traditional PC segments such as gaming desktops. They also underscore a continued focus on software tooling and developer support for local AI workloads, as hardware makers push to run larger models directly on PCs.

Ryzen AI range

A centrepiece of the update is the new Ryzen AI 400 and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series. AMD is positioning the processors for Copilot+ PCs, a Microsoft-led category for Windows systems designed around built-in AI acceleration.

AMD also expanded the availability of Ryzen AI Max+ products across notebooks, workstations, and small form factor systems. The Ryzen AI Max+ Series is aimed at running large AI models locally rather than sending data to cloud services.

Memory is a key differentiator in this segment. The Ryzen AI Max+ platform supports up to 128GB of unified memory, a specification that matters for AI-capable PCs where memory limits can constrain model size and the amount of data processed in a single pass.

Mini-PC entry

Ryzen AI Halo is AMD's first AMD-branded mini-PC designed for AI developers. Mini-PCs have grown in popularity for small-footprint deployments, test benches, and edge computing setups, and this move brings AMD-branded hardware into a space where it has traditionally relied on OEM partners.

AMD also pointed to work with OEMs on what it called modern PC designs across multiple form factors. That includes thin-and-light notebooks, compact desktops, and workstation-class machines, where makers are looking to differentiate beyond conventional CPU and GPU benchmarks.

Gaming desktop

On the consumer side, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor is now available for $499. It features what AMD calls 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache, which stacks additional cache to improve gaming performance in some workloads.

AMD claimed a 400MHz boost clock increase for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D and said it delivers "up to an average 27% gaming performance improvement versus the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K".

AMD also highlighted memory behaviour with the new chip, saying memory speed has minimal impact on performance, with "less than a 1% FPS difference across DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6000 in 30+ games".

Software focus

Software announcements centred on ROCm, AMD's compute stack for AI and high-performance workloads, with updates for Windows and Linux. ROCm has historically been stronger on Linux, particularly in research and datacentre deployments, while Windows support has been a frequent request from developers building desktop AI workflows.

AMD also detailed an "AI Bundle" within AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, saying it streamlines local AI setup and reduces configuration work for creators and developers using AMD-powered PCs.

Developer workflow

Several developer updates focused on running generative AI and other AI tasks locally. AMD said ComfyUI now has native AMD ROCm 7.1.1 support and a one-click setup, targeting local image and video generation workflows on Ryzen AI PCs and Radeon graphics.

It also described a meeting-summarisation demonstration with Liquid AI using Liquid Foundation Models optimised for Ryzen AI processors. The summarisation ran fully on-device, according to AMD.

Another example involved Generate from Iterate.ai, which AMD said supports agentic AI workflows that run fully offline and are optimised for Ryzen AI processors.

Together, these examples reflect a broader industry push to position on-device AI as a privacy and control measure. They also sit alongside practical constraints central to the case for local execution, including memory size, performance consistency, and developer tooling that reduces friction when installing and maintaining AI software stacks.

"Now available at $499, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D delivers a 400MHz boost clock increase and up to an average 27% gaming performance improvement versus the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K," said AMD.

AMD's next phase will likely hinge on how quickly PC makers and developers adopt the newer Ryzen AI parts across different designs, and how effectively ROCm on Windows matures for day-to-day local AI development.