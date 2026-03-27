Intel launches Core Ultra Series 3 AI gaming laptops

Intel has launched a new range of laptops powered by its Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with models from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

Built on Intel's 18A process technology, the chips target thin-and-light laptops. Intel says the systems are designed to handle on-device gaming and artificial intelligence workloads while maintaining long battery life.

Gaming focus

Intel is positioning the processors as a way to deliver higher graphics performance in slimmer laptops without separate graphics chips. The machines use integrated Arc graphics and are aimed at gaming, content creation and general multitasking.

According to Intel, the top-end Core Ultra Series 3 processors offer up to 16 CPU cores and 12 Xe-cores. In its cited tests, Intel says the chips deliver up to 60% faster CPU performance and up to 77% faster gaming performance than Lunar Lake at similar power.

Battery life is also a focus. Intel says one reference design achieved up to 27.1 hours of Netflix streaming, though actual results will vary depending on battery size, system configuration and usage.

Local AI

A central part of the announcement is the ability to run large language model tasks on the laptop itself rather than through cloud services. Intel says this can reduce reliance on internet access and keep sensitive data on the device.

The processor range includes a Neural Processing Unit with up to 50 trillion operations per second, intended to support AI workloads such as local chatbot use and other tasks that require dedicated processing.

Intel also says the chips offer up to 1.9 times higher large language model performance in one cited comparison. The claim is based on estimated first token latency using DeepSeek llama-8B on an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H against an NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX 64GB under the stated test conditions.

Intel's launch comes as chipmakers and PC manufacturers compete to define what an AI PC should offer beyond cloud-based software services. Running AI models locally has become a key selling point, particularly for users concerned about privacy, reliability during outages and response times.

Notebook makers are also trying to balance these features with portability. Gaming performance in thinner machines has often depended on separate graphics hardware, which adds weight, heat and power demands, making integrated graphics a key area of competition for processor companies.

"The Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors enable a new class of thin-and-light laptops with exceptional performance and efficiency - ultra-portable devices that can handle demanding tasks such as playing AAA games and running AI chatbots locally, while still delivering all day battery life," said George Chacko, General Manager of South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Sales Group, Intel.

According to Intel, the laptops are available through major electronics retailers, official online stores and authorised resellers.