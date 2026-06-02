Nvidia unveils RTX Spark PCs and expands RTX software

Nvidia has unveiled RTX Spark for Windows PCs and said more than 1,000 RTX-enabled games and applications are now available.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang made the announcements during the opening keynote at Computex, where Nvidia outlined updates across gaming, creator software and local AI tools.

RTX Spark is a new PC design for slim laptops and compact desktops. It combines Nvidia's Blackwell RTX graphics technology with a 20-core Grace CPU through its NVLink-C2C interconnect.

The RTX Spark superchip includes 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision. Systems based on the design will offer up to 128GB of unified memory and as much as 1 petaflop of AI compute for running AI agents on local devices.

Nvidia is also working with Microsoft on Windows support for on-device agents through new operating system security features and Nvidia OpenShell. The hardware is intended for AI workloads, content creation, gaming and everyday computing.

Hardware partners including Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface and MSI are expected to offer RTX Spark systems, while Acer and Gigabyte are also developing models. The laptops will come in 14-inch to 16-inch formats, while desktop versions will target small form-factor designs.

Graphics update

Alongside the new hardware platform, Nvidia announced DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, an image-processing update for ray-traced and path-traced games. The technology will arrive in August and will also be integrated into Blender 5.3 later in the year.

Nvidia described Ray Reconstruction as a neural rendering method that replaces conventional denoisers in ray-traced scenes. The new model combines denoising and super resolution in a single model and uses temporal and spatial engine data to reconstruct higher-resolution images.

According to Nvidia, the updated version processes 20% more parameters while maintaining similar performance to the previous model. It also gives game developers more control over temporal accumulation, which could improve image quality.

Blender users will also get the new technology. Blender Cycles will integrate DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction as a denoiser to help artists work with near-final render quality while maintaining an interactive viewport.

Broader rollout

Nvidia said adoption of its RTX software stack continues to expand, with more than 1,000 games and applications now using RTX-related features such as DLSS, ray tracing or AI-based tools. It linked that figure to the spread of RTX hardware and software since the first GeForce RTX card launched in 2018.

The company also named 11 additional games due to add support for DLSS 4.5: Backrooms: Escape Together, CINDER CITY, Duet Night Abyss, Gothic 1 Remake, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Marvel Rivals, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Phantom Blade Zero, Squad, and Where Winds Meet.

Nvidia also used the keynote to update its companion software. A beta version of the Nvidia app now supports 4K 240-frames-per-second ShadowPlay recording on GeForce RTX 50 and 40 series graphics processors with dual NVENC encoders, while systems with a single encoder can record at 1440p and 240 frames per second.

The update also adds new options for users running three-monitor Nvidia Surround setups, including confining the taskbar to one display and allowing windows to maximise across all screens.

AI software

Another part of the presentation focused on local AI agents running across RTX and DGX systems. Nvidia said new inference optimisations deliver twice the performance in llama.cpp and 2.6 times the performance in vLLM for leading agentic models.

It also said multi-GPU changes in llama.cpp and ComfyUI add a further doubling in performance. OpenShell for Windows is designed to give developers a single package for deploying autonomous agents using Microsoft's security model, while NemoClaw remains available for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Linux users.

Nvidia also highlighted software partners. Adobe is rebuilding Photoshop and Premiere with full GPU acceleration, while H Company is bringing its computer-use tools and models to Nvidia platforms.

Broadcast 2.2 has also been released, bringing Studio Voice out of beta with support for a wider range of GPUs. Nvidia added that both Broadcast and Project G-Assist now support Elgato Stream Deck.

On the consumer side, users can claim a World of Tanks: HEAT reward pack through the Nvidia app while supplies last. Nvidia also pointed to new GeForce RTX cards, laptops, systems and G-SYNC-compatible displays introduced by manufacturing partners at the Taipei trade show.

"Now, we're over 1000 RTX games and apps, thanks to the ever-increasing adoption of DLSS, ray tracing, and RTX-accelerated AI," Huang said.