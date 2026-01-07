ASUS unveils Copilot+ PCs with new ProArt & Zenbook

ASUS has unveiled a broad refresh of its ProArt, Zenbook and Vivobook ranges at CES 2026, anchoring a new Copilot+ PC portfolio with dual‑screen designs, Snapdragon-based ultraportables and a limited-edition ProArt laptop co-developed with GoPro.

The company is rolling out updated laptops, desktops and all-in-one systems across AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series, Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon X2 Elite and Elite Extreme platforms. The launch expands the Copilot+ PC category into creator-focused and mainstream consumer segments.

Creator-focused ProArt

The ProArt range now includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), a 13-inch convertible developed with GoPro. The model has a GoPro-inspired rugged lid design, blue-accented keyboard backlighting and packaging that doubles as a mobility-focused storage system for camera gear and accessories.

The GoPro Edition integrates a dedicated GoPro hotkey that launches GoPro Player. It ships with ASUS's StoryCube app, which is the first Windows software that accesses GoPro Cloud media and supports 360-degree video. The app uses AI for scene categorisation in 360-degree footage and can group files by activity, time, device and GPS-based location data from GoPro cameras.

Each GoPro Edition unit includes a 12‑month GoPro Premium+ subscription. The device runs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU and supports up to 128GB of unified memory. It features a 13‑inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen, stylus input and ASUS DialPad controls in a 1.39kg convertible chassis.

The standard ProArt PX13 shares the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and supports up to 128GB of unified memory. It offers a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with stylus support and ASUS DialPad. ASUS positions PX13 as a laptop for high-speed editing and local AI workloads, including large language models with quantisation and GPU or NPU acceleration.

ProArt PZ14 extends the line into detachable tablets. It uses an 18‑core Snapdragon X2 Elite with up to an 80 TOPS NPU and Adreno GPU. The 0.79kg, 9mm-thick CNC‑machined aluminium chassis in Nano Black includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and ASUS Pen 3.0 stylus with haptic feedback.

The 14‑inch Lumina Pro OLED display on PZ14 is Pantone Validated and carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black certification and TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification. It supports up to 1000 nits peak brightness and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. PZ14 comes with ASUS creator software including MuseTree, StoryCube and Creator Hub.

ASUS is also expanding its creator accessories. The ProArt Backpack aims at mobile creatives with water-repellent, anti-scratch materials and a padded slot for up to 16‑inch laptops. The ProArt Mouse offers swappable micro or optical switches, an 8000 DPI sensor and triple-mode connectivity. The low-profile ProArt Keyboard features RX Red optical switches, multi-device wireless support and a configurable touch panel.

Zenbook dual-screen push

The 2026 Zenbook DUO sits at the top of the everyday AI laptop range. The new model uses a full Ceraluminum chassis and a detachable reinforced Bluetooth keyboard that docks using a MagLatch mechanism and pogo pins. A revised hideaway hinge and integrated kickstand support multiple usage modes.

Zenbook DUO runs up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors and a dual‑battery system totalling 99Wh. ASUS states it can sustain up to a 45W TDP through a dual‑fan thermal design. The device includes two 14‑inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays with a reduced gap between panels and a six‑speaker audio system.

ScreenXpert software now activates cross-screen tools when the device lies flat. Users can choose sharing modes, annotation options and screen previews through a pop‑up interface.

Zenbook A16 introduces Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme into a 16‑inch clamshell. The laptop weighs about 1.2kg, uses a Ceraluminum body and includes a full-size SD card reader and six speakers. It features a 16‑inch 3K OLED display and targets long runtimes, with ASUS citing more than 21 hours of use on a single charge.

Zenbook A14 keeps weight under 1kg using a full Ceraluminum chassis. It runs the 18‑core Snapdragon X2 Elite with 80 TOPS of claimed AI performance. ASUS quotes up to 35 hours of offline video playback, signalling a focus on battery life alongside on-device AI processing.

The Zenbook S series has also been redesigned. The new S14 and S16 models adopt a 1.1cm-thick Ceraluminum chassis with CNC‑milled geometric grilles and an Antrim Gray finish. The 14‑inch variant uses Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors. The 16‑inch version uses AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series chips. Both offer up to a 3K 120Hz Lumina OLED display and four or six speakers depending on size.

ASUS has created a Ceraluminum ZenMouse accessory for the Zenbook line. ZenMouse supports glass-surface tracking, USB‑C charging and dual-mode wireless connectivity for up to four devices. It also allows customised shortcuts.

Vivobook and desktops

The Vivobook S series, in 14‑inch and 16‑inch formats, targets users with tighter budgets. The laptops run Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. Selected 16‑inch models add the option of an 18‑core Snapdragon X2 Elite with up to 80 TOPS claimed AI performance.

Vivobook S models feature 70Wh batteries, a large touchpad and a Microsoft Pluton security processor as standard. An AI camera with Windows Hello and voice recognition through Voice Print Technology handles biometric access. Display options include WUXGA OLED or 2.5K IPS 144Hz panels, both paired with Dolby Atmos audio.

The refreshed chassis starts at 1.59cm thick and 1.35kg in weight. ASUS has added a Mist Blue finish to selected 16‑inch variants. All models carry Copilot+ PC functions, AI noise cancellation and 3DNR video enhancement.

On the desktop side, ASUS is introducing V series mini towers and small form factor systems as part of the Copilot+ portfolio. The V700 and V500 mini towers and V500 SFF systems use AMD or Intel processors and target home computing and media use. The V700, branded as the Mini Tower VM701MG, includes wood-grain elements, rounded corners and warm lighting. It runs an AMD Ryzen AI 7 processor with over 50 TOPS of NPU performance and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

The ASUS VM441QA all‑in‑one becomes the first Snapdragon‑powered AiO PC on the market, according to the company. It combines a 23.8‑inch FHD anti-glare display, Dolby Atmos audio and AI noise cancellation features. It uses a Snapdragon X processor with 45 TOPS of AI acceleration and supports Copilot+ PC features in a space‑saving design.

Cross-device software

ASUS is positioning its GlideX platform as a unifying layer across this hardware. GlideX works across Windows, iOS and Android. It offers remote access, file transfer, multi‑screen mirroring from phones, use of phone cameras for video calls and AI‑organised photo browsing from a desktop interface.

The company describes its 2026-line up as a complete Copilot + ecosystem spanning mobile creators, mainstream laptop buyers and home desktops. ASUS stated that it expects the mix of Snapdragon, AMD and Intel platforms, combined with its own AI applications, to support broader adoption of on-device AI features across all price points.