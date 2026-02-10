Exclusive: Edifier outlines next phase of global audio strategy

Edifier is moving to reset its global product strategy as changing work and entertainment habits reshape the consumer audio market.

The company says the convergence of work and leisure is redefining what consumers expect from everyday audio hardware.

"We expect particularly strong interest in desktop speakers, active bookshelf speakers, and wireless headphones. Australia has a large base of hybrid workers, students, and home-entertainment enthusiasts, and these categories directly support productivity, gaming, and leisure use. Consumers are increasingly looking for audio products that can transition seamlessly between work and home life, which is where Edifier performs especially well," said Cedric Liu, Senior Global Marketing Manager, Edifier.

Personal audio remains a parallel growth engine as mobility becomes central to daily routines.

"We are also seeing strong potential in our True Wireless Earbuds, particularly our NeoDots and NeoBuds Pro 3 earbuds. These earbuds combine premium audio performance, ergonomic design, and advanced features. They are ideal for people who are on the go, commuting, exercising, or simply enjoying music and podcasts throughout the day," said Liu.

Value engineering

Edifier's pricing strategy is built around long-term investment in engineering rather than short-term brand premiums, according to Liu.

"For almost 30 years, our philosophy has been to deliver genuine audio engineering value. We invest deeply in acoustic design, speaker tuning, and in-house R&D, and we control much of our manufacturing process. That allows us to offer features and sound quality typically associated with higher-priced brands, while keeping our products accessible to a wider audience," he said.

That approach allows the company to compete across multiple price tiers while maintaining consistency in sound tuning and feature sets across regions.

Design language

Industrial design continues to play a strategic role as audio products become permanent fixtures in homes and workspaces.

"Edifier is known for blending acoustic engineering with refined industrial design. We focus on clean, timeless aesthetics that fit naturally into modern homes and workspaces. On the technology side, we place strong emphasis on digital signal processing, high-quality drivers, and wireless stability - ensuring that both wired and wireless experiences meet our performance standards," said Liu.

The aim, he added, is to ensure that visual restraint does not come at the expense of acoustic performance.

Hybrid reality

Changes in working patterns and content creation are influencing product specifications more directly than before.

"The way people work, create, and consume content at home has evolved dramatically, and audio plays a central role in all these experiences. With hybrid work, there's increasing demand for speakers that deliver clear, natural voice reproduction for video calls, while also providing rich sound for music or entertainment breaks," said Liu.

Demand is increasingly overlapping across use cases.

"Content creators need precise, high-fidelity audio for editing, streaming, and production, and home entertainment enthusiasts are seeking immersive sound that matches the quality of modern displays and media formats," he added.

Connectivity reset

One of the most significant shifts in Edifier's roadmap is the move to bring higher-end connectivity into compact speaker systems. "To address these trends, Edifier is pioneering advanced connectivity solutions in our upcoming active speaker lineup, including HDMI eARC integration. While HDMI has traditionally been reserved for AV receivers and soundbars, we're now bringing cinema-grade connectivity directly into desktop and home audio setups," said Liu.

The company sees this as a structural change rather than a feature upgrade.

"With HDMI eARC, users can enjoy high-resolution, high-bandwidth audio directly from their TVs or media players, future-proofing their systems for the next generation of content. This upgrade ensures that whether it's for work calls, streaming movies, or immersive gaming, Edifier speakers deliver seamless, high-quality audio across every use case," Liu said.

Global benchmark

Markets with mature retail ecosystems play a key role in validating Edifier's strategy.

"Australia is an important benchmark market for us. Consumer expectations here are high, competition is strong, and retail standards are very mature. Performing well in Australia gives us confidence that our products, pricing, and messaging can succeed in other developed markets globally," said Liu.

Product direction

Several products reflect this broader strategic shift. "We're particularly excited for people to experience our MR Series studio-grade near-field monitors and the NeoBuds Planar," said Liu.

He highlighted how the MR range is designed to scale across different environments.

"The MR Series offers versatile options tailored to a variety of working and creative occasions. The MR3 features a minimal footprint and compact form factor, making it ideal for space-constrained desktop setups, while the MR5 is one of the few three-way active monitors in its class," Liu said.

Acoustic efficiency remains central. "Its unique acoustic design - including a built-in woofer and side-mounted bass outlet engineered as an acoustic lens - delivers robust, precise bass and full-spectrum sound in a relatively small enclosure, making it perfect for hybrid workers, content creators, and home entertainment enthusiasts," he added.

Planar magnetic technology is also being pushed into more accessible formats.

"By integrating planar magnetic technology - traditionally reserved for high-end headphones - into a compact earbud, it provides exceptionally detailed, precise, and dynamic sound in a portable form factor," said Liu.

Sustainability focus

Manufacturing and product longevity are also shaping decision-making. "We design products to last - both in terms of build quality and design relevance - so they remain usable and desirable for many years," Liu said.

He pointed to renewable energy investments at Edifier's facilities.

"We also focus on reducing carbon footprints by installing 40,000 square metres of solar panels on our factory roof, with a total installed capacity of 3,091 kilowatts, generating 3.05 million kWh of electricity annually. So, while we are increasing volume, we are also reducing the carbon footprint. Not just headphones and speakers, we are building a future that we can all dance to," Liu added.

Future launches are already planned. "A little teaser here: we will be releasing a brand-new product from our M series during CES 2026, with HDMI eARC integration," said Liu.