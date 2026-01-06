Hisense unveils 116-inch RGB MiniLED TV & 2026 range

Hisense has unveiled a new flagship 116-inch television and a broader 2026 TV range at CES, as the company extends its RGB MiniLED technology across more screen sizes and price points.

The new 116UXS sits at the top of the portfolio. It uses an updated RGB MiniLED evo backlight that adds a fourth Sky Blue-Cyan LED. Hisense said the design expands the colour spectrum and increases precision in colour control.

The company is also introducing a new UR Series that incorporates RGB MiniLED in models from 55 inches up to 100 inches. The 2026 line-up also includes refreshed UX and ULED sets and the latest CanvasTV models.

Hisense described RGB MiniLED as a core element of its TV strategy in Australia and New Zealand. "RGB MiniLED is the foundation of Hisense's home entertainment strategy, setting the benchmark for next-generation display innovation," said Kevin Ke, Managing Director, Hisense Australia and New Zealand. "It delivers exceptional quality and value while creating shared entertainment experiences that bring families together. As we expand this technology across more sizes and series, we're redefining what ultimate entertainment looks like in everyday life."

New backlight design

Hisense first brought RGB MiniLED to consumer TVs in 2025. That system replaced conventional white or blue MiniLED backlights and colour filters with individually controlled red, green and blue LEDs.

The 2026 evolution adds the Sky Blue-Cyan LED element. Hisense said this fills one of the most commonly missing parts of the natural light spectrum and targets an area where human vision is sensitive to small shifts in colour.

The company said the approach improves gradients, tones and transitions. It aims for more natural colour in regular viewing as well as in high dynamic range content.

Hisense claims the RGB MiniLED architecture can reduce energy consumption by up to 20 per cent compared with other display technologies. It also said the system lifts colour accuracy, contrast and brightness because it does not require a colour filter layer.

Dual-chip control

The RGB MiniLED evo system runs on what Hisense calls a dual-chip architecture. One chip is the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor. A second chip controls the RGB MiniLED backlight.

Hisense said the split enables more precise and synchronised management of colour and brightness. The company cited internal figures of up to a 100 per cent improvement in scene adaptation, a 70 per cent increase in scene perception and a 40 per cent gain in overall computing performance compared with its previous generation.

The 116UXS uses this architecture alongside the cyan-enhanced backlight. Hisense said the set reaches 110 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space and holds Pantone and Pantone SkinTone certifications.

The flagship model also adopts an advanced anti-glare matte treatment. Hisense combines this with its Anti-Reflection Pro approach in an effort to cut reflections and visual distractions in bright rooms.

Sound is a second focus area on the 116UXS. Hisense continues its partnership with audio company Devialet and integrates a 6.2.2 CineStage X Surround system that is tuned for what the companies describe as room-filling cinematic audio.

UR Series expansion

The new UR Series, which includes UR9 and UR8 models, extends RGB MiniLED across a wider portion of Hisense's range. Screen sizes begin at 55 inches and run through to 100 inches.

The UR sets use the same dual-chip RGB MiniLED architecture as the UX line. They also adopt the anti-glare matte technology from the flagship series.

Hisense has targeted the gaming segment with the UR line. The sets support Game Mode Ultra and refresh rates of up to 180Hz. The company said this delivers smooth motion and faster response for players using next-generation consoles and game streaming services.

ULED and CanvasTV updates

Hisense is also updating its ULED televisions. The company is pairing its MiniLED-based displays in this range with Devialet-tuned immersive audio for the first time.

CanvasTV remains a design-focused part of the line-up. Hisense has added Hi-QLED technology, a Hi-Matte Display and an updated Gallery Mode. The sets display artwork when not in active use, and the company sees them as decorative objects in living spaces as well as TVs.

Software and services

Alongside hardware announcements, Hisense outlined changes to its software platform. The VIDAA operating system will rebrand as V. VIDAA OS will become V homeOS.

Hisense also disclosed a collaboration with Microsoft. The companies plan to incorporate Microsoft's Copilot generative AI into V homeOS for large-screen home environments.

The partnership will also extend to Xbox cloud gaming. Hisense TVs in the 2026 range will gain direct access to streamed Xbox titles without a dedicated console.

Ke said the breadth of the 2026 portfolio reflects the company's wider approach to product development.

"The breadth of choice across our range is more than a showcase of display technology leadership for Hisense - it's a philosophy of innovation that starts with people," said Ke. "As the first brand to introduce RGB MiniLED to consumers, we remain committed to advancing its potential and redefining the ultimate home entertainment experience."

Hisense plans to announce Australian pricing and availability for the 2026 televisions in the coming months.