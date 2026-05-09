Apple's Swift student winners focus on accessibility

Apple has named 350 winners from 37 countries and regions in its latest Swift Student Challenge, with entries showing a strong focus on accessibility and the use of artificial intelligence tools.

From those 350 winners, Apple selected 50 Distinguished Winners for projects ranging from drawing support for people with tremors to flood evacuation guidance, presentation coaching and digital music tuition. The student coding competition asks entrants to build original app playgrounds using the Swift programming language.

The winning entries reflect a broader trend in student software development: using mobile tools to tackle practical community problems through accessibility design, machine learning, motion tracking and voice interfaces.

Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations, said the standard of submissions remained high. "The breadth of creativity we see in the Swift Student Challenge never ceases to amaze us," Prescott said. "This year's winners found remarkable ways to harness the power of Apple platforms, Swift, and AI tools to build app playgrounds that are as technically impressive as they are meaningful. We're incredibly proud to support their journey and can't wait to see what they create next."

Accessibility focus

One Distinguished Winner, Gayatri Goundadkar of Pune, India, created Steady Hands, an app playground designed to help people with tremors draw on iPad. The idea came from watching her grandmother lose the ability to continue her daily painting practice as age made her hands shake.

Goundadkar, a computer science student at Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University, designed the interface with older users in mind. "My main audience is older adults," she said. "Especially in India, technology can feel intimidating for that generation, so I made every decision with that in mind. The interface had to feel calm, not clinical. I didn't want anyone to open the app and feel lost or overwhelmed. I wanted them to feel like it was made for them."

She studied how tremors affect touch interaction and built a tool to analyse hand movement data from iPad and Apple Pencil. The app separates deliberate strokes from involuntary movement.

"When a person draws, my app uses Apple's PencilKit and Accelerate frameworks to analyze stroke data and recognize tremors. It detects what is intentional and what is not, and removes the tremor component," Goundadkar said. "Every drawing is then displayed in a personal 3D museum, because I wanted them to feel like artists, not patients. When users saw the stabilization working, they felt more confident."

Real-time help

Anton Baranov, a student at the University of Applied Sciences Mittelhessen in Germany, developed pitch coach after hearing from his mother, a linguistics and literature professor, about students struggling during presentations.

The turning point, he said, came when one student asked for immediate feedback rather than post-event critique. "She said her students are really talented, but sometimes when they present something, they just freeze. They lose their words. They're slouching. They can't share their ideas," Baranov said.

His app uses Apple software tools to generate feedback during and after presentation practice, including alerts on filler words and posture. Users have also found uses beyond formal speaking. "A student told me, 'I want to be able to catch myself in the act,'" he said. "That's exactly how the real-time feedback and AirPods posture tracking became the core of the app."

It has already found an audience, he added. "Users define the app, so if they like it for this purpose, they use it for this purpose," Baranov said.

Flood routing

Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh, a master's student in interaction design at the California College of the Arts, built Asuo for communities exposed to flooding. Rooted in her memories of deadly floods in Accra, the app is designed to provide safer real-time routes during emergencies.

Henneh said the project was shaped by the need for broad access in crisis situations. "That experience really stayed with me because the whole country was in mourning," she said. "I decided that if I ever had a chance, it's going to be the first thing that I would want to work on: Build an app that can calculate rain intensity and uses a pathfinding algorithm informed by historic flood data."

Its interface includes VoiceOver labels, hints and spoken alerts for users who are blind or have low vision. "Accessibility was a core consideration from the start, not an afterthought," Henneh said. "I believe that during a crisis, no one should be left behind because of a disability or limitation."

She also described how AI assistants helped shorten development time. "Because I'm a designer, I don't really dive into the very technical parts," she said. "I rely on AI agents for assistance with those. Something that would have taken me months to do was able to be done in three or four days."

Henneh linked the project to wider gaps in access to technology education. "The digital divide is very glaring," she said. "Many of these people didn't have access to computers growing up. There are a lot of problems that technology is able to solve, but if people from where I'm from are not the ones designing it, it's a bit difficult to catch up and learn it. I design for the people in marginalized communities."

Music access

Yoonjae Joung, a computer science student from Seoul, built LeViola after leaving his viola behind while studying abroad in New York. The app is designed to let users learn and simulate playing the instrument through hand tracking and camera guidance.

Joung said he wanted to lower the barriers of cost and access to instruments. "When I came up with the idea of using my hands to play the instrument, and using the camera overlay to help users navigate their own bow pose, I didn't know where to start," he said.

He trained a model and integrated it into the app to detect hand position and arm angle. "I used them to analyze the joint of the left hand to determine which notes are pressed," Joung said. "To differentiate between strings and a realistic playing experience, I decided to track the angle of the right arm."

His aim, he said, was to widen access to music education. "I engage with technology as a tool to connect people," Joung said. "This app is only the beginning. I can make this for other instruments, too. People without instruments can now engage in classical music. I want more people to have the opportunity to learn an instrument and enjoy orchestra, and iPhone makes it all possible."