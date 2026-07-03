Drakong launches Challenger controller for Xbox & PC

Drakong has launched The Challenger, a wired controller for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. It is the first product from the new gaming hardware brand created by Hyperkin.

The controller is officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs. It is priced at USD $34.99, GBP £29.99, and EUR €34.99.

Drakong enters a crowded accessories market with a lower-priced alternative to established console and PC controllers. Hyperkin, known for gaming peripherals and retro-inspired hardware, created the brand.

The Challenger has a detachable 10ft USB-C cable, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Hall-effect thumbstick switches, two programmable back buttons, laser-textured grips on the handles and triggers, impulse triggers, and a membrane design for the ABXY buttons.

Those features place it in a part of the market where manufacturers are trying to balance durability and customisation with price. Hall-effect thumbsticks in particular have become more common as makers respond to concerns over stick drift in conventional analogue designs.

Brand debut

The launch also marks Drakong's public debut as a standalone label. Hyperkin said the new brand would focus on modern peripherals, while the parent company continues to trade on its longer history in video game hardware.

That gives Hyperkin a second route into the controller market, with Drakong positioned around more contemporary design and mainstream cross-platform play. The Challenger follows Hyperkin's earlier release of The Competitor, another controller for Xbox and PC users.

In comments accompanying the launch, Hyperkin linked the two products as part of a broader push into controllers for Microsoft's gaming ecosystem.

"Last year our parent company, Hyperkin, introduced the world to The Competitor, a unique controller which brought the iconic twin symmetrical stick design to XBOX and PC gamers, and we're delighted that Drakong is able to follow with its impressive debut, The Challenger, a controller we designed to offer premium features and comfort at a price point everyone can afford. With Hall-effect sensors, extremely comfortable laser textured grips and programmable buttons, The Challenger refuses to compromise, providing pixel perfect control for XBOX and PC gamers looking for precision that will excel in any situation. We look forward to bringing The Challenger to gamers this year," said Slade Dude Suzuki, Lead Product Developer at Drakong.

Pricing pressure

The price puts The Challenger well below many branded console controllers with rear buttons and anti-drift components. This part of the accessories market has become more competitive as inflation and weaker consumer demand have pushed some buyers toward cheaper third-party options.

At the same time, official licensing remains an important commercial distinction. Licenced compatibility with Xbox consoles can help peripheral makers stand out in a market where lower-cost unlicensed devices often compete mainly on price.

Microsoft's controller ecosystem has also created a sizeable market for accessories that work across both console and PC, giving manufacturers access to a broader customer base without separate models for each platform. Drakong appears to be targeting that overlap directly, pitching the product at everyday players rather than only tournament or enthusiast users.

Design focus

Much of the hardware specification centres on comfort and reliability during longer play sessions. The laser-textured grips are designed to resist moisture, while the rear buttons are meant to let players keep their thumbs on the sticks.

Impulse triggers, which provide localised vibration feedback to the fingers, are another feature often associated with Xbox-compatible devices. The inclusion of a long detachable cable also suggests Drakong is targeting home players who prefer wired input, as well as competitive users who want a simple connection.

Founded by Hyperkin as a separate gaming hardware brand, Drakong is entering the value end of the licensed controller market with features more commonly associated with pricier models.

The Challenger is expected to begin shipping at USD $34.99, GBP £29.99, and EUR €34.99.