Flowtica has launched Verso, a magnetic AI voice recorder and productivity device that attaches to a smartphone. It is now available from USD $299.99 and GBP £232.00.

Verso combines audio recording with an always-on e-paper screen that shows live transcriptions, meeting summaries and follow-up actions. Designed to sit on the back of a phone, it lets users view notes and prompts without unlocking their handset.

The launch marks Flowtica's entry into a growing market for workplace tools that combine hardware with generative AI features. It is positioning Verso as an alternative to app-based note-taking during meetings and calls.

Users can start recording with a dedicated button, while a separate Ask AI control lets them search past notes, draft follow-up emails and retrieve context before meetings. Text appears directly on the e-paper display as conversations take place.

The device works with both iPhone and Android phones. It is MagSafe-compatible, weighs about 70g and offers up to 72 hours of battery life, along with 64GB of onboard storage and USB-C charging.

The hardware includes four MEMS microphones and a contact microphone. Flowtica says the system can capture in-person conversations, online meetings through its Mac desktop app and phone calls when the device is attached to the back of a smartphone.

A visible recording indicator remains on screen while recording is under way, a feature intended to provide transparency when conversations are being captured.

How it works

Once audio has been captured, Flowtica's cloud-based AI system produces multilingual transcriptions, separates speakers and generates structured summaries. Users can also flag moments during a discussion with a feature called FlowMark.

The 259 PPI e-paper display is designed to remain readable in direct sunlight and can hold an image without power. Flowtica describes the interface as free from the notifications and other visual distractions normally associated with smartphones.

Verso can also be used away from the phone. It can sit on a desk stand, hang from a lanyard or attach to other magnetic surfaces such as a whiteboard or fridge. It also includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and an NFC digital business card function for sharing contact details.

Target users

Flowtica outlined a broad set of professional use cases for the device, including executives handling frequent meetings, lawyers recording client discussions, sales teams tracking action points and clinicians seeking a camera-free recording option. It also said content creators could use it to capture brainstorming sessions and retrieve ideas later.

That range suggests Flowtica is aiming Verso at workers whose days revolve around conversations, decisions and follow-up tasks. The emphasis on an external display also reflects an attempt to reduce reliance on switching between phone apps during meetings.

Before this sales launch, the device had already been shown publicly and received recognition at IFA 2026, where it was named among standout products by Techlicious, Apartment Therapy and Trusted Reviews.

Pricing starts at USD $299.99 and GBP £232.00, with a temporary discount lowering that to USD $224.75 and GBP £174.00. Flowtica is also offering paid premium and unlimited subscription options tied to the product's AI services.

The combination of dedicated hardware, cloud transcription and AI-generated meeting output places Verso in competition with standalone recorders, transcription software providers and smartphone-based productivity apps. Its distinction is keeping notes, summaries and prompts visible on a separate e-paper display rather than inside a phone screen.

With phone-call recording, in-person capture and support for online meetings through its desktop software, Verso is built around what Flowtica sees as the three main communication settings for professional users.

"Verso keeps what matters within sight - summaries, decisions, follow-ups and answers - all delivered quietly on e-paper," Flowtica said.