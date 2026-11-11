Adobe expands Creative Agent across apps with new AI tools

Adobe has expanded its Creative Agent across Creative Cloud and introduced new tools in Photoshop, Premiere, InDesign and Firefly, extending AI-assisted workflows across several of its main creative applications.

The update brings the Adobe Creative Agent to desktop versions of Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects and Frame.io. The system is designed to handle multi-step tasks while users retain control over edits and can intervene directly in native project files.

Adobe also previewed local Model Context Protocol integrations for Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects. These are intended to let third-party agents work locally inside Adobe applications, while project elements such as layers, vectors, bins and sequences remain editable on the user's machine.

The integrations could also connect to other MCP-compatible services, including Google Drive and Slack, allowing users to pull in briefs, work on assets and share results within the same workflow.

Firefly update

Adobe also introduced Firefly Design in beta, a new workspace inside Adobe Firefly that brings raster, vector, motion, 3D and print work onto a single canvas. The tool is aimed at designers who need one place to create, review and deliver projects across multiple formats.

Firefly Graph, also in beta, is intended to help users build repeatable workflows that combine AI models with Adobe production tools. A separate preview product, Firefly Builder, is focused on turning design ideas into interactive prototypes through natural language prompts.

Deepa Subramaniam, Vice President of Product Marketing, Creative Cloud at Adobe, said the changes were intended to leave more of the creative process in users' hands. "The ideas, taste, style and vision that creative professionals bring to their work are what make their work stand out," Subramaniam said.

"Our latest Creative Cloud innovations transform our trusted creative tools into agentic, intelligent workflows that give pros the precision, control and flexibility to explore their ideas, streamline their work and stay focused on the creative decisions that make their work uniquely theirs," Subramaniam said.

App changes

In Photoshop, Adobe is adding Relight, Generative Restyle, Remove Tool for related elements, Quick Compare and an AI Assisted Editor. These tools are meant to support image adjustment, prompt-based editing and object removal within a simplified workflow.

Premiere is getting a new colour grading system called Colour Mode, as well as Generative Media Tool for video and audio generation in the timeline. Adobe is also adding audio cleanup tools including Enhance Audio, Separate Crosstalk and Separate Sound Source, alongside Generative Remove in beta for removing unwanted objects from video.

Lightroom is gaining Glow, Blemish Removal, Open Eyes in beta and broader camera tethering support across desktop and iPad. In Illustrator, Adobe has updated content libraries and added on-canvas Blend controls, while InDesign is getting Co-editing in beta, Flex Layout, Check Document and Rewrite.

The release reflects a wider push by software companies to embed AI features directly into professional tools rather than requiring users to move work between separate applications. Adobe's approach places particular emphasis on letting users choose when to automate a task and when to make manual edits.

Topaz models

Adobe also used the announcement to outline new image enhancement models from Topaz Labs following its acquisition of the business. The two models, Wonder 4 and Image HDR, are intended for tasks including upscaling, denoising, deblurring, sharpening and converting standard images into HDR.

Wonder 4 uses a mixture-of-experts architecture to combine several image enhancement tasks in one model. Image HDR is designed to increase brightness and bring out more detail in standard images.

Most of the new Creative Cloud features are available now, while Firefly Design, Firefly Graph, Co-editing in InDesign and Open Eyes in Lightroom are in beta. Local MCP integrations are due to enter private beta in early 2027, and Firefly Builder remains in private beta.