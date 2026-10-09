Adobe adds Claude Motion hand-off to Firefly Video Editor

Adobe has added a "Send to Adobe" option to Claude Motion, letting users open animations created in Claude Motion directly in Firefly Video Editor.

The feature connects Claude Motion's short, code-based animation workflow with Adobe's video editing tools. Once a project is moved into Firefly Video Editor, users can cut and rearrange clips, adjust pacing, refine audio and colour, add their own footage, or generate new clips using AI models within the editor.

The addition creates another link between Adobe's software and third-party AI platforms. Adobe has been extending its tools into environments where users begin creative and workplace tasks through conversational interfaces rather than standalone applications.

Broader push

That strategy already includes Adobe integrations for Claude beyond Claude Motion. Adobe recently expanded its Claude plugin to include more than 80 creative and productivity tools from products including Premiere, Photoshop, Acrobat and Adobe Express.

These tools support work across video, images, design and PDF documents. The Claude integration also includes direct editing experiences for PDFs and Express designs within the platform.

Adobe has also made its tools available through ChatGPT, Slack and Gemini. It recently announced interactive editing functions for ChatGPT, extending the same approach to another major AI assistant platform.

The latest integration suggests Adobe wants its editing products to remain part of creative workflows even when the starting point lies outside its own software. As AI assistants become a first step for generating images, text, video concepts and design material, software companies have been looking for ways to keep users connected to their established editing products.

For Adobe, that means positioning Firefly and other applications as places to refine and finish work that begins in external systems. In this case, Claude Motion is the starting point for animation creation, while Firefly Video Editor is the environment for more detailed editing and assembly.

In a LinkedIn post, Deepti Pradeep, Senior Director, Agentic AI, Adobe, described the workflow. "Send to Adobe" is just one way people can work with Adobe's tools in Claude," Pradeep said.

She also placed the feature within the company's wider platform strategy. "Adobe is now available across ChatGPT, Slack and Gemini, giving people more ways to call on Adobe's tools wherever they choose to start," Pradeep said.

The integration reflects a broader shift in creative software towards interoperability with AI assistants. Rather than requiring users to begin and end projects in one application, companies are increasingly building hand-offs between generation tools and editing environments so early-stage ideas can move into more structured production workflows.

Adobe's role in the Claude Motion announcement centres on that hand-off. When a user selects "Send to Adobe," the animation transfers into Firefly Video Editor for additional work on structure, timing, sound and visual treatment.

At that stage, users can also bring in their own footage, combining AI-generated animation with existing material in a single editing timeline. The result is a workflow designed to move from a short generated animation to a more complete video project within Adobe's editing environment.