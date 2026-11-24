Smart home brands are putting more effort into dedicated screens: kitchen displays, wall panels and hubs with a touchscreen. The idea behind them is sound. A phone works well for one person, but a home needs a screen that anyone can walk up to. Where I disagree is the assumption that this screen has to be a new purchase.

Plenty of households that have used Apple products for a while own an iPad that has been replaced by a newer model. It usually sits in a drawer or gets handed to the kids for cartoons. Yet iPadOS 18 still runs on iPads from 2019, and HomeKit apps need little more than that. Showing the lights, the temperature and the cameras, or starting a scene, is light work. The tablet only has to stay connected to the home and redraw the screen quickly.

Why a home needs a shared screen

A smart home is almost always set up by one person. They pair the devices, name the rooms and write the automations, and the controls stay on their phone. Others in the house may have installed the app and tapped around in it once or twice. More often they ask whoever set it up, or they use the wall switch and cut power to the smart bulb.

A screen in the kitchen or by the front door changes that without any new feature. Anyone can look at it without unlocking a phone or remembering which app to open. A child does not need a phone of their own to turn off the hallway light, and a guest does not need to install anything.

What belongs on that screen

This is where it is easy to get things wrong. Phone apps are designed for a hand and a viewing distance of about 30 centimetres. A screen on the wall is read from a metre or two away, often in passing. Small icons and long lists of devices do not work there.

The first thing a shared screen should show is the state of the home: which lights are on, whether the children's room is warm enough, who is at the door. Controls are only needed for what the family uses every day, and they should be large. Everything else can sit one level down.

Each household will choose differently. Some check the cameras many times a day, some watch the heating, and some only need two evening scenes. A layout picked by the developer, or by the person who set up the home, should be easy to change.

Preparing an old tablet

There is not much to do. The iPad needs a stand near a power point, or a wall mount with power run to it. A battery kept on charge for years can swell, so check its condition before mounting the tablet and replace it if needed.

Guided Access, in the accessibility settings, stops anyone leaving the chosen app without a passcode. Turning off Auto-Lock keeps the screen awake. To keep someone's messages and photos from popping up in the kitchen, sign the iPad in with a separate Apple Account and invite that account to the home.

The television is even simpler. In many homes an Apple TV is already connected and working as the HomeKit home hub. Checking the front door camera or the temperature in the children's room takes a few clicks of the remote from the sofa.

Where an old iPad falls short

There are limits, and they are worth knowing in advance. Since iPadOS 16, an iPad can no longer act as a home hub, so automations and remote access still need an Apple TV or HomePod in the house. An older processor can struggle with several live camera feeds at once. A wall panel looks neater, and some models include sensors or physical buttons that a tablet does not have.

Those are good reasons to buy a dedicated device. Before doing so, though, it makes sense to find out whether the family needs a shared screen at all, and that can be done for free with a tablet already in the house. If everyone is using it a month later, it will be clear what the screen needs to show, and any purchase that follows will be an informed one.

