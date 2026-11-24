D-Link A/NZ has launched the DWM-222W 4G LTE AX300 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter for users in Australia and New Zealand.

The adapter uses a data-enabled SIM card to provide 4G internet access and can also function as a Wi-Fi 6 hotspot for up to eight devices. Designed as a plug-and-play USB product, it is intended for mobile connectivity, backup access and use away from fixed broadband connections.

It supports 4G LTE Cat 4, with theoretical download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps. On Wi-Fi, it supports AX300 on the 2.4GHz band, with theoretical wireless speeds of up to 286.8Mbps.

The product includes an integrated SIM card slot, built-in antenna, WPA3 encryption and built-in firewall. It connects through a USB 2.0 interface and is compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

Users can insert a SIM card and plug the adapter into a computer to access mobile internet, while the hotspot function allows nearby phones, tablets and laptops to share that connection. D-Link positions the product for travellers, remote workers, students and households that need a temporary connection if fixed-line service fails.

The device measures 105.1 x 32.5 x 13 mm and weighs 30g. It does not require batteries, cables or additional hardware, reflecting demand for small, portable internet devices that can be used across multiple locations.

Portable access

The launch adds to competition in a segment between smartphone tethering and dedicated mobile broadband hardware. USB-based adapters remain relevant for users who want a separate data connection without relying on a phone battery or configuring a more complex router.

Concerns about the reliability and security of public Wi-Fi have also helped sustain demand for self-managed mobile connections, particularly among users working in transit or temporary locations. In that context, features such as WPA3 encryption and an onboard firewall are likely to be central to product comparisons, alongside price and network support.

The DWM-222W supports LTE bands B1, B3, B7, B28 and B40. For users in Australia and New Zealand, those band options matter because network compatibility can affect coverage and service quality depending on carrier and location.

The recommended retail price is AUD $79.95 in Australia and NZD $139.95 in New Zealand. That places the adapter at the lower end of the mobile broadband hardware market, where pricing can influence whether buyers choose a dedicated device or continue using phone tethering.

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director, D-Link A/NZ, described the product as a simple way to connect multiple devices over mobile broadband. "The DWM-222W makes mobile internet as simple as plugging in a USB stick. Whether you're travelling, working remotely or need a quick backup when the home connection drops, it gets you and up to 8 devices online in seconds, with the security of Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3 built in," Reardon said.