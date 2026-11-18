Verbatim Australia has launched the Share My Screen Mini, a wireless display adapter that sends 4K video from USB-C devices to HDMI screens. It is the second-generation model in the company's Share My Screen range.

Available now, the adapter has an Australian recommended retail price of AUD $169. It uses a two-part design: a USB-C transmitter for a laptop, tablet or smartphone, and a paired receiver that connects to a television, monitor or projector via HDMI.

The launch addresses a common problem in workplaces and classrooms, where presenters still rely on cables or screen-sharing systems tied to local networks. The adapter creates a direct wireless link between the transmitter and receiver, removing the need to join an office or home Wi-Fi network.

The receiver has a built-in HDMI plug and a USB-A power lead, so users do not need a separate HDMI cable. Power comes from a 5V/2A USB-A source, such as a wall adapter or a compatible USB port on the display.

According to Verbatim, the two units connect through a built-in dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz chipset using a private display protocol. That places the product in a segment of wireless display hardware that uses a dedicated transmitter-receiver pair rather than a shared network and device-specific protocol support.

The setup is intended for meeting rooms, teaching spaces and other environments where network access may be restricted or unreliable. Verbatim also highlighted use cases for hybrid workers moving between home, office and client sites, as well as households wanting to show photos and video on a larger screen.

Generation two

The second-generation model introduces three main changes from the earlier version: smaller units, an increased wireless range from 10 metres to 15 metres, and an integrated HDMI receiver that removes the need for a separate cable.

The longer range marks a 50 per cent increase over the previous model, giving presenters more freedom to move around a room while staying connected to the display.

Video output reaches up to 4K at 30Hz over HDMI. Users can choose Mirror Mode, which duplicates the source screen, or Extended Mode, which turns the external display into a second desktop.

Device support depends on both the source hardware and the operating system. The transmitter requires DisplayPort Alt Mode 1.4, so the USB-C port on the host device must support video output.

Supported platforms include Windows 8, 10 and 11 on x86 and x64 systems, macOS 10.10 or later, Android 7 or later, and USB-C iPhone and iPad models. Compatibility may vary by device model, operating system version and supported wireless display protocols.

There are also content limitations. Mirror Mode does not support HDCP, so it will not work with HDCP-protected material.

Market fit

The product enters a market where wireless collaboration tools range from low-cost consumer dongles to integrated meeting room systems. Verbatim's approach is closer to a simple accessory model, aimed at users who want to move between rooms without changing a permanent setup or depending on an existing network.

James Murrell, General Manager - Sales, Verbatim Australia, said the design was focused on removing one of the main causes of presentation delays.

"Network independence is the point," Murrell said. "Anyone who has presented from a meeting room with unreliable guest Wi-Fi, or a classroom where the network is locked down, knows how quickly a session can stall. Share My Screen Mini takes the network out of the equation, so your screen simply appears on the display."

His comments underline the company's position that the adapter is less about replacing collaboration platforms and more about solving a basic connectivity issue. In many shared spaces, presenters still lose time dealing with guest access, device permissions or incompatible casting standards.

Paul Johnson, President, Verbatim Asia Pacific, said the update centred on practical changes rather than a broader redesign.

"Share My Screen Mini is a practical upgrade to a product people already use," Johnson said. "With Gen 2 we have concentrated on the details that matter day to day: a smaller unit, more range and one less cable to carry. It reflects our broader focus on accessories that solve an everyday problem simply, and that work wherever you plug them in."

The package includes the transmitter, receiver and a Quick Installation Guide.