Australia won the first Trans-Tasman Apprentice Challenge at Eden Park, held alongside Master Electricians New Zealand's annual Excellence Awards.

Luke Softley of A2 Electrical Services took the supreme Trans-Tasman title in the Domestic & Commercial division. New Zealand entrants Rickus Moll of Dalton Electrical won the Industrial category and Christopher Maciulaitis of Aotea Electric won the Domestic & Commercial category.

At the same event, New Plymouth-based HEL Rimu was named Master Electrician of the Year, the top Excellence Award presented by Master Electricians New Zealand. The award recognised the contractor's work across rural electrical jobs, industrial automation, solar energy, software and data communications, along with its investment in training and its role in the Taranaki community.

Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Master Electricians New Zealand, said judges had singled out HEL Rimu for its broader contribution to the sector.

"We congratulate all our Excellence Awards winners, including HEL Rimu Ltd, our Master Electrician of the Year, for excellence in technical capability, investment in its people and contribution to the Taranaki community," said Alexandra Vranyac-Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Master Electricians New Zealand.

The apprentice competition marked the 25th year of the Apprentice Challenge and the first time New Zealand and Australian finalists had faced each other in a Trans-Tasman final. In total, 15 apprentices competed: five New Zealand finalists in the Industrial division, five New Zealand finalists in Domestic & Commercial, and five Australian finalists in Domestic & Commercial.

New Zealand's 10 finalists had qualified through regional competitions held around the country. The final featured practical modules judged in front of a live crowd at Eden Park.

Vranyac-Wheeler said the first cross-border final highlighted competition for skilled workers in both countries.

"The first ever Trans-Tasman final shows real quality in the pipeline as New Zealand and Australia chase essentially the same skilled people. The energy transition runs on electrotechnology, and electricians are tomorrow's system builders. Congratulations to Luke, Rickus and Christopher, and to every finalist from both sides of the Tasman," she said.

Project winners

Hospital developments dominated the project categories, taking all three project prizes. Aotea Electric Southern won the over GBP £5 million equivalent category for the New Dunedin Hospital Outpatients Building, Buzz Electrics won the AUD $1 million to AUD $5 million equivalent category for Kaweka Hospital Stage 2 in Hastings, and Melray Electric won the under AUD $1 million equivalent category for upgrades to two operating theatres at Christchurch Hospital.

Aotea Electric Southern's work on the five-storey outpatient building was the largest project in the company's history, with electrical works exceeding AUD $25 million equivalent. The contract covered high-voltage infrastructure, resilient power distribution, medical electrical installations and lighting controls across 237 patient areas.

Buzz Electrics delivered electrical work for a four-storey expansion at Kaweka Hospital, adding a 31-bed ward, four intensive care rooms, and specialist cardiac and imaging facilities. The job involved more than 80 variations and came in AUD $540,000 under the materials budget.

Melray Electric completed work on Christchurch Hospital operating theatres while 12 adjacent theatres remained in use. The company designed custom LED gear trays to fit existing light fittings, lifting light levels by about 60 per cent while reducing energy use by more than half.

Other awards

Whangārei-based McKay won the EECA Future Fit Energy Project Award for building five solar-electric passenger ferries for Samoa. Developed under a United Nations Development Programme-backed transport initiative, the vessels replaced diesel ferry services for the island communities of Manono and Namu'a.

Dalton Electrical won the Workforce Development and Training Excellence Award after investing about AUD $680,000 equivalent in staff training and development over the past year. That amounted to more than 10,300 hours, or around 3 per cent of all hours worked.

Topa Electrical won Residential Excellence for a smart home project in Christchurch's Sydenham, while Aotea Electric Canterbury won Environmental and Community Leadership for a copper recovery programme aimed at processing cable waste onshore in New Zealand.

Warren Willetts, an Electrical Inspector at Electratech and President of the New Zealand Electrical Inspectors Association, was named Industry Champion. The award recognised his advocacy on electrical regulation and safety issues, including industry complaints over licensing rules and opposition to proposed changes to Protective Earth Neutral switching.

The quality of entries was a recurring theme for the judges.

"The bar continues to rise. Our judges found the quality of work exceptional and there were some tough winner calls," said Vranyac-Wheeler.

ACT Leader David Seymour, who attended the awards, also praised the standard of work and apprentice entries.

"It was a pleasure to attend the Master Electricians Excellence Awards last week. Congratulations to all of the Excellence Award winners. Hearing about all the apprentices' successes and endeavours filled me with great hope for New Zealand. The efficiency, quality and ingenuity demonstrated in your various projects should be the blueprint for how we build the future of New Zealand," said Seymour.