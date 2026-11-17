While modern video gaming has plenty to criticise, one cool thing is the number of remakes, remasters, and ports. Instead of having to rely on emulators, a lot of developers have now rereleased their older games legally. This is the case for the Alien Breed series.

Alien Breed first started back in 1991, and it was a series of games that mimicked the famous Alien movie franchise. The games were not officially endorsed by 20th Century Fox, but they shared similarities in terms of their alien designs and atmosphere. Now a 35th anniversary collection has been released for modern platforms for fans to revisit these classics.

What does the Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection include? Find out in our review!

Games included

The Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection includes six classic games that were all released in the '90s. Check out the full list below.

Alien Breed (1991)

Alien Breed: Special Edition (1992)

Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues (1993, ECS and AGA versions)

Alien Breed: Tower Assault (1994, Amiga and Amiga CD32 versions)

Alien Breed 3D (1995, Amiga CD32 version)

Alien Breed 3D II: TKG (1996)

The first four games on the list are top-down shooters. The latter two are 3D DOOM-like clones. All games feature a lot of aliens and a lot of guns!

New Features

Much like many other modern ports, the Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection includes new features and quality-of-life improvements. First things first, all of the games have modern controls to allow you to control the characters more easily.

This includes twin-stick controls so you can aim the gun using the right analogue stick to shoot. The aliens in this game come quickly, so having a fast trigger finger is important to make sure they don't kill you instantly.

The port also comes with save states, allowing you to save and load the game at any time. The games have limited lives, and you're forced to start from the beginning if you die too many times. Having save states is helpful so you can restart a section if things go awry.

From a visual standpoint, you can play the game in both 4:3 and 16:9 ratios. You can also add scanlines to mimic the look of an old CRT TV display as well. That being said, this is a port, so no big improvements have been made to the overall graphics.

Some other cool new features include co-op modes. Couch co-op is here, as well as the chance to partner with someone else online. The game also includes a new Horde mode to see how long you can survive against waves of alien enemies. There is also an Online Rush mode with no saves or continues!

Lastly, Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection features a Vault allowing you to view video interviews from the original Team17 development team. There is also some rare concept art and artwork for you to see, too.

Gameplay details

The Alien Breed games are old-school gaming at their finest. You usually play as a Space Marine who has to fight his way through lots of alien enemies. There are tons of weapons you can wield, including the likes of machine guns, shotguns, flamethrowers, missile launchers, and more.

In terms of level design, there are lots of locked doors, so you have to find lots of keys to open them. You can even visit Computer Terminals where you can input cheats to make the gameplay easier for you. Some of the cheats are infinite health, max credits, infinite keys, and the ability to skip levels.

As I said before, the first four games in this series are fun top-down 2D shooters. If you want to play something more modern, the last two games in the collection are traditional first-person shooters like the DOOM games. Either way, all games promise to include lots of action and gore against alien enemies.

Overall thoughts

Alien Breed 35th Anniversary Collection is a product of its time, and I'm sure many older gamers will love to revisit their childhood. That being said, the gameplay and visuals are outdated, and I'm not sure if younger gamers would be as receptive. In either case, the quality-of-life improvements and new features do improve the experience somewhat.