Hands-on review: D-Link 140W GaN Charger DCF-141

D-Link offers to solve all your device charging woes with its 140W GaN Charger. And this otherwise unassuming device is actually a rather big deal.

The D-Link 140W GaN Charger just plugs into the wall like a standard AU/NZ plug. It sticks out a bit, but it is slim, meaning that you can still use adjacent sockets. There are no cables, so you'll still need the cables that come with your devices.

It has four outputs: one USB Type-A and three USB Type-C ports. That's with a fast-charging PD 3.1 maximum output of 140W. Until very recently, this sort of performance would need to be either the size of a brick or likely to catch alight. Instead, we have a palm-sized charger that'll have no problems charging all your devices, and quickly, as well. This is all because of the GaN technology inside the DCF-141.

GaN, or Gallium Nitride, is a semiconductor material that can not only manage higher voltages but also doesn't get quite as hot as silicon. This allows for smaller, much higher-powered chargers without the need for bulky heatsinks. The technology is a game-changer.

One device can be used to fast-charge all your devices. Excellent when travelling but also impressive as part of your office set-up.

For instance, my ROG Strix G16 laptop is a juicy unit. It's great for gaming, but it's also fantastic with Adobe Creative Suite and CAD applications. It's an excellent laptop, and I'm always using it out and about, but it really needs mains power. The laptop has a huge 240W power supply unit, far too big to practically carry around.

The 140W GaN charger not only allows me to charge my phone, but one of the USB Type-C outputs plugs straight into my laptop as the perfect replacement for the chunky Asus PSU on the go. It's so much easier to quickly plug the little charger into a socket for a laptop power boost than having to untangle thick cables and find somewhere to stash the massive PSU on a desk.

The device's 140W maximum output is divided up between the four USB ports. If used as single ports, USB-C1 and USB-C2 will charge at 140W, whilst USB-C3 and USB-A will charge at 30W each. If you plug a device in USB-C1 and USB-C2 each device will be charged at 70W. If you use USB-C1 and USB-C3, USB-C1 and USB-A or USB-C3 and USB-A you'll get one at 100W and the other at 30W. USB-C3 and USB-A output at 18W. The more ports you use, the lower the wattage charge for each device.

The palm-sized D-Link 140W GaN Charger allows you to fast-charge multiple USB devices at the same time. No longer will you need to pack a load of USB adapters and endure overnight trickle charges. The DCF-141 has you covered as a power supply/charge for your portable devices and even your laptop. With GaN technology delivering high-power, low-heat and more efficient charging, you are getting more charge for your money with less environmental impact.