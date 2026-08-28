Plaud launches wearable AI earbuds for workplace tasks

Plaud has unveiled the Plaud One Explorer Edition, a new wearable aimed at professionals.

The earbuds are designed to record calls, online meetings, in-person conversations and spoken notes, either when worn or through a standalone case. The product links with Plaud Intelligence software, which analyses recorded conversations and carries out follow-up tasks across connected workplace tools.

The launch adds a new hardware product to the growing market for AI-assisted workplace devices, where companies are trying to turn spoken interactions into searchable records and automated actions. Plaud is positioning the product around continuous access to conversational context rather than screen-based use.

The device includes an eSIM and 4G LTE connection, allowing it to upload conversations without relying on a smartphone. According to Plaud, this is intended to create a running store of workplace context for transcription, summaries, briefings and task execution.

The software works with services including Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. It also uses what Plaud calls Skills, a library of workflows, and Plugins, collections of workflows for particular roles.

Another part of the system is a feature called Artifacts, which generates draft work such as emails, documents and presentations from recorded conversations. Those outputs can then be edited, shared or exported.

Platform update

Alongside the new earbuds, Plaud is extending the same software features across its wider product line through an update to its Plaud app. The revised platform is intended to add what Plaud describes as deeper memory, persistent context and workflow execution across interactions.

At the centre of the update is Plaud Agent, designed to identify intent within conversations and complete tasks from start to finish. The pitch reflects a wider shift in the AI sector towards systems that do more than summarise information and instead try to trigger actions in third-party software.

Plaud framed the product around workers whose jobs depend heavily on meetings and spoken communication. It cited use cases including sales staff drafting follow-up messages after client meetings, executives asking for briefings before entering a room, consultants turning workshops into reports and Chiefs of Staff reviewing the previous week's conversations.

That focus places Plaud in a segment where audio capture, transcription and AI-generated output are converging. Several software providers already offer note-taking assistants for online meetings, but Plaud is betting that dedicated wearable hardware and a constant connection will give it a distinct place in day-to-day work.

The Explorer Edition is priced at USD $249.99 in selected markets. Each device includes USD $200 in Plaud Credits for access to upcoming agent features and other AI functions.

Existing subscription plans will work with the new product in the same way as with Plaud's current devices. The broader app update is also set to reach all Plaud products, suggesting the earbuds are intended to serve as a new front end for a software system the company plans to use across multiple form factors.

Plaud said it has had more than 2,500,000 users worldwide since 2023. Based in San Francisco, the company also said it holds a range of security and privacy certifications and compliance standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA and EN 18031.

Explaining the rationale behind the launch, Nathan Xu linked the product to how AI systems interpret human intent in daily work. "AI agents become truly useful when they understand the context in which human intent is formed," said Nathan Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Plaud. "That context lives in conversation. Plaud One brings agents closer to the real-world work people do every day, while Plaud Intelligence gives them the context and capabilities to act. We are opening the Explorer Edition because interfaces are proven in the field, and shaped by the people who put them to work."