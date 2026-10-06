Logitech adds Googlebook support to mice & keyboards

Logitech has made several of its mice and keyboards compatible with Googlebook laptops, linking its accessories to Google's new Googlebook category and Googlebook OS.

Devices supported at launch include the MX Master 4, MX Anywhere 3S, MX Keys S, MX Keys Mini, Mobi Fold and Keys-to-Go 2. Support is provided through the Logi Options+ app for Googlebook, which lets users assign buttons and keys to Google features including Magic Pointer, Circle to Search and Gemini Dictation/Text.

The announcement ties Logitech's accessory range to the rollout of Googlebook, a new class of premium laptops aimed at Android phone users. The products are designed to give users physical controls for software functions built into Googlebook OS.

One highlighted function is Magic Pointer, which can be activated by moving the cursor in a set way or by assigning it to a button or key in the Logi Options+ app. The feature serves as a route into Gemini tools, including image editing tasks and calendar actions.

Workspace tools

Logitech also highlighted features already familiar to users of its premium accessories, including Horizontal Scroll and Easy-Switch. Easy-Switch lets users move control between a Googlebook, mobile devices and a tablet, while Horizontal Scroll is intended for navigation in spreadsheet-based work.

The launch gives Googlebook users access to a broader peripherals ecosystem from the start, an area that can influence uptake among office workers and consumers who want to use a laptop alongside a phone and tablet. It also gives Logitech a chance to position its higher-end products alongside a new computing category at the point of sale.

Google presented the tie-up as part of the initial user experience for the new laptops.

"Teaming up with Logitech for the launch of Googlebook ensures users get a top workspace experience right out of the box," said John Solomon, Laptops, Tablets & Android Enterprise, Google. "By bringing physical control to features like Gemini through Logi Options+, Logitech gives people a fast, intuitive way to interact with our new operating system."

The relationship also reflects growing emphasis on hardware shortcuts for artificial intelligence features. As software companies build generative AI tools into operating systems and productivity services, accessory makers are looking for ways to make those tools easier to access without relying entirely on on-screen menus or touch inputs.

In this case, users can map physical buttons on supported mice and keyboards so routine AI actions can be launched directly. The approach is intended to make accessory hardware another layer of interface for Gemini within Googlebook OS.

Day-one support

Day-one readiness was a central theme of the announcement, with both companies presenting the compatibility as available from the first day Googlebook devices reach retail shelves. For Google, that helps reduce friction for buyers who already use Logitech accessories. For Logitech, it positions the brand close to a new operating environment from the outset.

"Our close collaboration with Google allowed us to be ready on day one, connecting our tools directly to Gemini so helpful intelligence features feel natural to use," said Delphine Donné, VP & General Manager, Personal Work Solutions at Logitech. "Whether navigating multiple tasks and tabs or pulling up Gemini with a single button, our tools help people work faster and stay focused on what matters."

Recommended Googlebook products are now available through Logitech's own sales channels and through retailers that stock Googlebook devices in North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia and New Zealand.

The geographic spread suggests Logitech and Google are targeting established premium laptop markets where cross-device use is common and where buyers are more likely to pay extra for branded accessories that integrate with work and personal computing setups.

The launch line-up also suggests Logitech is focusing on products already associated with mobile and desk-based productivity rather than introducing a separate hardware family for Googlebook. That includes compact keyboards aimed at portability and mice designed for users who switch between several devices during the day.

By making those existing products work with Googlebook OS from launch, Logitech is aiming to lower the barrier for current customers who may consider the new laptop category and want to keep using accessories they already know.