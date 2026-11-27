Logitech has released a set of products for software developers as part of its 2026 Christmas gift guide, positioning the range around the growing use of AI tools in software development.

The products are the MX Keypad, the MX Master 4 mouse and the MX Keys S keyboard. Logitech says the devices are designed to help developers stay directly involved in coding and workflow management as AI systems take on a larger share of code generation.

The pitch reflects a broader shift in the software industry, where developers increasingly use AI assistants and autonomous agents to write code, run tests and handle repetitive tasks. That change has altered day-to-day engineering work, moving some developers away from writing code line by line and toward reviewing, directing and refining machine-generated output.

Logitech's guide argues that this transition has left some engineers feeling detached from the creative side of their work. It cites developer feedback that problem-solving, collaboration and building new products are central reasons for entering the profession.

Will Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clova, linked that shift to the role of hardware in the development process.

"When AI is doing all the typing, developers need a way to stay actively engaged in the architecture. The right hardware transforms you from a passive observer back into an active director. It gives you the freedom to actually shape the build, rather than just waiting on it," said Wang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clova.

AI workflow

The MX Keypad is presented as a control surface for common developer actions. Its customisable LCD deck can be used to direct AI agents, launch local test environments and automate terminal-based routines, offering physical shortcuts instead of repeated on-screen navigation.

The MX Master 4 is aimed at developers who now spend more time reviewing long stretches of generated code. Its MagSpeed scroll wheel can move through up to 1,000 lines per second, while the Actions Ring lets users switch between coding, terminal and pull request windows.

Logitech has also introduced a limited-edition MX Master 4 Developer Special Edition in New Zealand. It includes visual references to programming culture, including circuit designs, coding symbols, a "Hello, World!" nod and other details intended to appeal to software engineers. The product is available through JB Hi-Fi in New Zealand for NZD $249.

Hands-on work

The MX Keys S keyboard is aimed at developers who still want to spend time writing custom logic and refining software architecture themselves. Its low-profile design and spherically dished keys are intended to support fast, comfortable typing during longer coding sessions.

The focus on keyboards, mice and shortcut devices highlights how peripheral makers are responding to changes brought by generative AI. While much of the attention around AI in software has centred on models, cloud platforms and developer tools, hardware companies are also looking for ways to position their products within the new workflow.

That strategy rests on the idea that developers are seeking not only efficiency gains, but also a sense of direct involvement in the building process. In that view, physical input devices become a way to maintain agency in work increasingly mediated by automated systems.

Logitech's recommendations are organised around different points of friction: the MX Keypad for users who want more direct control over AI-led workflows, the MX Master 4 for those handling heavy volumes of generated code, and the MX Keys S for developers who value the tactile side of writing and editing code themselves.

The approach also shows how consumer technology marketing is adapting to a professional audience whose work is being reshaped by AI. Rather than focusing only on technical specifications, the message centres on creative control, workflow and the practical experience of interacting with software tools throughout the day.

At the centre of the campaign is a simple argument: even as AI changes how code is produced, developers still want to feel involved in making it. "We learn by doing. We love solving problems, building new things, working with others and pushing the limits."