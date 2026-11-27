AIready has launched an agent inside ChatGPT to help New Zealand businesses understand how they are found by AI tools.

The launch follows AIready research into 1,252 New Zealand business websites. It found only 56 met its recommended standard for AI readiness. The median score was 59 out of 100, with 60 per cent of sites scoring below 60 and 138 scoring below 40.

The agent was built using ChatGPT's Business Hub agent builder, which lets verified businesses publish an agent with business information, instructions and a product feed. It is designed to let users ask directly in ChatGPT how a New Zealand business can be discovered by AI systems, then choose a relevant assessment.

AIready's analysis suggests the main barriers are not whether automated systems can access a website, but whether they can interpret its content and trust its signals. Across the surveyed sites, bot access averaged 87.1 per cent, discoverability 73.5 per cent and commerce signals 73.1 per cent.

Scores were lower deeper in website structure and content. Content averaged 38.6 per cent, while 60.5 per cent of sites had no schema.org markup, the structured data that helps machines identify what a business is, where it operates and what it sells. API and security recorded the weakest average score at 29.7 per cent.

No site achieved full marks in the assessment. The highest result was six out of seven.

Sector differences

Results varied sharply by industry. Trades and construction had the highest share of sites in the recommended category at 10 per cent, while hospitality and food had the lowest at 1.4 per cent.

AIready linked part of that gap to how businesses describe themselves online. In sectors such as trades, businesses often state plainly who they serve and where they operate. By contrast, hospitality websites designed mainly for mobile browsing may be less explicit for an AI system trying to identify services, location or booking options.

AIready groups readiness into four layers: find, read, trust and buy. Many New Zealand businesses already allow automated visitors onto their websites, but fewer provide plain-language content, trust markers such as a New Zealand Business Number, and machine-readable ways to enquire, book or make a purchase.

"The door is usually open. The gap is whether an agent can understand the business, trust it, and work out how to enquire or buy, and those are fixable. Publishing our own agent inside ChatGPT is us doing the thing we are asking other businesses to do: be present and clear in the conversation, and make the next step obvious for someone who may never visit the website first," said Denvor Snowden, Co-Founder of AIready.

Assessment options

The new agent is designed to guide business owners towards one of several assessment products. These include a Free AI Scan, described as taking about 30 seconds, an Agentic Readiness Check for NZ$29, a Competitor Check for NZ$195, a Deep Scan for NZ$395, and a Fix Sprint for NZ$3,000 plus GST.

It is intended to help users decide which option suits their needs, rather than choosing a service without context. The launch does not include in-chat checkout, where a transaction is completed directly within the chat interface.

That distinction matters because transaction tools within chat platforms have so far been introduced unevenly across markets and providers. For now, the launch is intended to make the business visible and useful within chat conversations, while directing users to the next step outside that process.

"A lot of owners know that AI is changing how customers find them, but they do not know whether they need a 30-second scan or a deeper piece of work. The agent is there to help them choose, based on what they actually need, from a free scan through to a structured fix sprint. We built AIready in New Zealand, for New Zealand businesses, and we wanted that help to sit where the questions are already being asked," said Craig McColl, Co-Founder of AIready.

Of the 1,252 sites in AIready's research, 1,059 used .nz domains and 193 used other domains, underlining the focus on New Zealand businesses and how they appear to AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity.