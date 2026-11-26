New Zealanders may be underestimating the potential costs involved in a domestic holiday disaster, insurer Southern Cross says.

It said New Zealanders were planning more expensive domestic holidays but were much less likely to take insurance for them, than for international travel.

Since July 2024, it had paid more than $965,000 in claims for domestic holidays, including for things like rental vehicle excess, travel disruption, and the cost of non-refundable travel expenses.

Chief customer officer Jess Strange said a trip such as a guided Milford Track walk could cost $5850 for two people, a stay at the Minaret Station Alpine Lodge in Wanaka could cost more than $15,000 for two nights and a campervan road trip through the Catlins, Haast, the East Cape or Coromadnel could cost more than $2500 for a typical week.

"New Zealanders will happily plan every detail of an overseas trip and then forget that a Great Walk, a helicopter-in lodge or a summer campervan loop can cost thousands too," she said.

"Our claims show that domestic trips go wrong in the same ways overseas ones do - cancelled plans, missed flights, bad weather, injuries. A few minutes of planning when you book can protect the holiday you've been saving for."

"Here's the one that surprises people: only 34 of our 833 domestic claims were for $5000 or more, yet they made up more than a quarter of everything we paid out. Our largest single payout was $13,890, for a trip that never even got off the ground. A holiday in your own backyard can still come with a very big bill, and it's worth knowing that before you book, not after."

She said changing a trip before people left was 28 percent of claims and 44 percent of dollars paid, at an average $1831 per claim.

People who were aged over 70 had an average claim of $2628 compared to $754 for people under 30. Almost a third of claims involved a flight.

She said people should buy cover when they booked, including sufficient cancellation cover as well as adding up what non-refundable deposits and fees they had to pay. Travellers should also check their policy wording so they knew what cover, limits and exclusions would apply.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance chief customer officer Jess Strange. Supplied / Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Strange said people "absolutely" did not think about getting travel insurance for a domestic trip as much as they did for international travel.

"It's becoming more and more popular but there's quite a lack of education around the need for it and people don't realise the financial impact."

She said things like cancelled concerts could be very expensive, particularly if people had to fly from regional centres and booked accommodation.

"We had a customer who'd booked for a concert and their Airbnb had double booked them and so they had to move to a new hotel, a huge amount of money, and so we had to cover that claim for them and so people just don't think about the kind of admin and logistics associated to that stuff."

Cover for two adults for a domestic trip in March would cost about $135 for Southern Cross members compared to $219 for the same people travelling to Japan.

"What fascinates me is people that go skiing down in the South Island over the winter and they might just be going for a weekend and the cost associated with a ski trip like that, with rental car, accommodation, ski hire, all of those types of things, if you compare the cost of even a weekend away in Wanaka or Queenstown to domestic travel insurance."

She said people were spending more on domestic holidays.

"People are getting quite nervous about travelling overseas and with the dollar and, you know, just political unrest and so on and so forth. So people are choosing to travel domestically more. And the cost of living is going up in New Zealand as well.

"So the cost of travel domestically, you know, flights, accommodation, rental cars, etc. is increasing."