Constant Contact has published a survey showing most small businesses in Australia and New Zealand expect to meet their holiday season revenue targets. The findings also show that inflation, weak consumer spending and staffing remain key concerns for owners in the region.

The study surveyed more than 1,800 small business owners and 2,600 consumers across Australia and New Zealand, the US, the UK and Canada. In Australia and New Zealand, 78.8% of small businesses said they were confident of hitting their 2026 holiday revenue goals, including 19.6% who were extremely confident and 59.2% who were confident.

End-of-year trading carries significant weight for many smaller firms. Just over half of respondents in Australia and New Zealand, or 50.1%, said 10% to 49% of their annual sales targets typically come from holiday season spending.

Economic pressure

That confidence is tempered by caution about trading conditions. Among small business owners in Australia and New Zealand, 29.4% identified inflation and rising costs as their biggest concern heading into the busiest spending period of the year, while 24.5% pointed to weak consumer spending.

Staffing also stood out as a regional pressure point. Some 16.3% of respondents cited staffing challenges, the highest level among the regions surveyed and 3.3 percentage points above Canada, which ranked second.

Renee Chaplin, Vice President, Asia Pacific at Constant Contact, said the figures reflected the strain on smaller firms across the wider economy. "These challenges are a clear snapshot of the economy's health at large. SMBs are not immune to the labour shortages experienced by larger enterprises across the region, and this has been an issue since the pandemic. These survey results don't even factor in the latest interest rate rise or inflation data," she said.

She added: "The next few months will determine whether enough is being done by federal and state governments to help small businesses survive these conditions. The fact there is any confidence at all in the face of these headwinds is frankly very surprising."

Local spending

Consumer behaviour in Australia and New Zealand offered a more positive signal for smaller merchants. The survey found that 43.5% of consumers in the region regularly buy from small, independent or local businesses, ahead of the UK at 37.3%, Canada at 34.3% and the US at 32.8%.

Support for local merchants also appeared relatively strong. More than half of consumers in Australia and New Zealand, or 54.2%, said supporting local merchants was a key priority. Meanwhile, 19.4% said they planned to spend more at small businesses during the holiday season, 30.9% expected to keep their spending unchanged, and 7.9% did not plan to spend at small businesses.

Repeat custom remains another source of stability for many firms. More than 56% of small businesses in Australia and New Zealand said more than a quarter of their holiday customers are repeat buyers. This included 25.9% who said repeat buyers account for 26% to 50% of holiday customers, 21.2% who put the figure at 51% to 75%, and 9.3% who said it was 76% to 100%.

Chaplin said those consumer habits help explain why owners remain upbeat despite difficult conditions. "The confidence SMB owners across the region have in meeting sales targets was surprising, but given where consumers are focusing their spending, perhaps there is reason for some optimism," she said.

She added: "We have a strong culture of supporting local businesses. We buy our morning coffee from the neighbourhood café, shop at weekend markets and turn to local retailers for gifts and special occasions. These businesses are the backbone of our communities, and that connection is a genuine competitive advantage. As we head into the holiday season, there's every reason for small business owners to back themselves and capitalise on it."

Technology use

The report also examined how consumers and businesses view artificial intelligence. In Australia and New Zealand, 61.4% of shoppers said they were comfortable with AI-generated marketing campaigns, including 22.1% who were extremely comfortable and 39.3% who were somewhat comfortable. A further 60.2% said they were comfortable with AI handling shipping enquiries.

Among businesses in the region, 34.0% said they use AI for visual asset creation and 31.9% said they use it for inventory forecasting. This put Australia and New Zealand ahead of both the UK and Canada on those measures.

The survey also suggested many firms leave holiday planning relatively late. About 20.5% of small businesses in Australia and New Zealand said they typically begin their holiday preparations in December, while 71.6% rated the previous year's holiday efforts as effective.

Post-holiday customer retention appeared to be a weaker area. Some 72.3% of owners said they had no plan to invite customers to join an email list or loyalty program, while 21.7% said they had no plan at all for the period after the holidays.

"Tools such as AI can really help SMB owners do the grunt work they don't have time for, and they can do it affordably," Chaplin said.

She added: "This allows them to focus on what they do well, and perhaps that's why they have such a strong, loyal customer base. But I'd urge SMB owners to prepare now, including for January onwards. Lean on tools to help get sales and marketing activities started and moving. In this economic climate, it could make all the difference."