For fans, a match is never just a result. There's the anticipation before a big fixture, the debate about form, the arguments after the final whistle, and all of it is connected. Yet following sport online has long been split up. You might check the scores on Flashscore, read about an upcoming match on social media and watch the highlights somewhere else entirely.

As the volume of content keeps growing, platforms such as Flashscore have an opportunity to play a bigger role in how people follow their sports. For us, it has always been simple. Our vision is delivering all the important sports information as it happens.

Historically, much of our focus has been on the second half of that sentence. We built our reputation on fast, reliable information, and that commitment hasn't changed. What has evolved is our understanding of what counts as important information, and the role we can play in helping fans.

From delivering information to providing context

Knowing that a team has scored is one thing. Understanding why the goal matters, how it changes the match or what it means for the next fixture is something else entirely. Speed and accuracy will always be essential: nobody wants to hear about a goal several minutes after the fact. But once those expectations are met, I think the next stage of competition in sports technology is helping people understand the information they receive.

We've spent years building the foundations of a comprehensive sports information service, bringing together live scores, statistics, news and multimedia. Our recently launched Football Weekender newsletter is the next step in that journey.

Helping fans decide what matters

If you follow football closely, you'll know that over a weekend the challenge isn't finding information but deciding what is worth your time. That is why we launched Football Weekender: not another stream of football content, but something that helps fans make sense of what's coming up.

It builds on our match previews, combining editorial insight with detailed statistics. When fans already have thousands of statistics, the answer isn't another thousand. Sometimes the most useful thing is the one statistic that tells a story, or a fixture somebody would otherwise have missed.

Technology can do more, but judgement still matters

Football is a global sport, but the stories that resonate with supporters vary from one market to another. We already share stories across our markets through what we call our global pool: one desk writes about its own market, and other desks quickly translate and adapt it for their readers. Football Weekender takes that model to a new format. AI prepares a first draft from rules we set, and editors in each market rewrite it, check it and approve it before anything is sent.

There's a difference between spotting a statistical trend and knowing whether it makes a story. Our teams draw on extensive data, but the value lies in knowing which details matter. AI helps us work more efficiently, but the final decisions about what we publish, and why, stay with people. For a business built on reliability, that distinction matters enormously.

Building a relationship beyond the final whistle

Sport doesn't begin at kick-off or end at the final whistle. Fans discuss upcoming matches all week and decide which games to watch. A newsletter reaches them in those moments, before the action begins, and gives us a direct relationship with readers instead of relying on social media algorithms. But that relationship has to be earned. The goal isn't to make people spend as much time as possible with us, it's to make sure the time they do spend is worthwhile.

A more complete way to follow sport

In three to five years, I don't expect Flashscore to move away from what made it successful. But I'd like people to see it as more than the place they check the latest result: somewhere they follow the sports they love before, during and after the match. Getting there means making every part of our service work together. Fans want information, and plenty of it, but above all they want the right information at the right moment, in a way that helps them understand and enjoy the action.