Apple widens Swift Student Challenge to all platforms

Apple will open submissions for its 2027 Swift Student Challenge on 8 February, with entries accepted for three weeks.

The student coding competition has been expanded to allow submissions for any Apple platform, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS.

Through the annual programme, Apple invites students worldwide to build and submit apps that show their approach to software development and design. The challenge is aimed at students and beginner developers working in Swift and Xcode.

Participants can prepare entries before the submission window opens by reviewing tutorials and eligibility rules, and by attending online support sessions run by Apple. The sessions cover agentic coding in Xcode, challenge preparation and ways to present an app idea.

Broader scope

The wider platform eligibility marks a change from earlier editions, giving entrants more choice over the device ecosystem for which they design their app. Students can now submit work built for Apple's phone, tablet, desktop, television, watch and mixed-reality software platforms.

Apple says the challenge is intended to support the next generation of developers, creators and entrepreneurs. Winners are judged on criteria including innovation, creativity, social impact and inclusivity.

How it works

All winners receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program and a special gift. Apple also selects a smaller group of Distinguished Winners from the wider pool of successful entrants.

Apple describes that group as representing the most exceptional submissions. Distinguished Winners are invited to Apple in Cupertino as part of the award.

Apple has also highlighted preparatory online sessions aimed at helping students get started. The sessions are geared toward students and beginner developers, with content focused on new coding intelligence features, guidance from Apple experts and app creation ideas.

The Swift Student Challenge has become one of Apple's main student outreach initiatives within its developer ecosystem. By opening the competition to apps across all its software platforms, Apple is widening the range of projects students can submit.

Apple said: "Participating in the Swift Student Challenge is an achievement in itself."